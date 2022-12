Eddie Hawthorne is the car dealer that most car dealers want to be.

And after clocking up another year of record profits, the list of contemporaries that look on in wonderment at the Arnold Clark CEO grows ever longer.

‘He’s simply the best car dealer in Europe,’ said one gushing car dealer group boss when we asked him what he thought of Hawthorne.

‘The man is a magician. He’s been leading that business for years and every year still pulls it out of the hat.’