Who won what at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards? All the winners and highly commendeds revealed!

Hundreds of people gathered at The Brewery in London last night as Car Dealer honoured the best of the best in the used car industry.
Sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, the event saw attendees in their best evening wear for the glittering ceremony – the highlight of the UK used car calendar.
The agonising wait was finally over after the tough judging process – rigorous online research followed by mystery shopping – whittled down the hundreds of nominations we received over the past few months, from which the winners and highly commendeds in the 31 categories were announced.
After a drinks reception sponsored by eBay Motors Group, the guests made their way to the hall for the first set of awards to be announced. Following a sumptuous dinner, the second and final set of awards then took place.
Congratulating everyone who had made the final cut, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said there were was still good reason for the used car sector to be cheerful despite high inflation, rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis.
‘In the past two years, two million fewer new cars have been sold than normal. That, in turn, means there are fewer used cars to go around – which is keeping prices high,’ he told the assembled crowd.
‘The experts I’ve been chatting to – many of them here tonight – say there’ll be no cliff edge for used car prices.
‘Whatever happens, we know that people like you will continue to make a success of the used car industry.’
Brewer, who was one of the judges, joined him in thanking all the sponsors.
He added that he spoke to Tim Smith, head of motor of finance at headline sponsor Black Horse, before the event and said: ‘I know they mean as much to him and his team as they do to us.’
Once all the winning names had been read out, there was the chance for attendees to throw some shapes on the dance floor or try their luck at the fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group, with prizes of up to £500 in John Lewis vouchers up for grabs.
The event officially ended at midnight – and that was the cue for the exclusive GardX After Party, which let people continue to let their hair down until 2am.
A fundraising raffle was also held during the evening in aid of industry charity Ben, with the chance to win:
- A pair of tickets to the Silverstone Classic, courtesy of Mike Brewer
- An Apple iPad, thanks to G3 Vehicle Auctions
- A £250 Amazon gift voucher, thanks to Codeweavers
- An Apple iPad, courtesy of Motorway
- A £200 Amazon gift voucher, courtesy of Warrantywise
- A space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day in 2023
Thanks to the generous participants, the amazing sum of £4,105 was raised.
The winners and highly commendeds
Winner: Neil McCue
Highly commended: Jamie Caple; Robin Luscombe
Winner: Spencer’s MOT and Service Centre
Highly commended: CCM, Cranleigh; Cedar Garage German Car Specialists
Winner: R Symons
Highly commended: EV Experts; Just EVs
Winner: Premier GT
Highly commended: Emerald House of Cars; Tom Hartley Cars
Winner: Acklam Car Centre
Highly commended: Romans International; Targa Florio Cars
Winner: Wilsons of Epsom
Highly commended: Fratelli Cars; Frosts Cars
Winner: SUV Prestige
Highly commended: DCC; Frosts Cars
Winner: Tom Hartley Cars
Highly commended: Alexanders Prestige; Premier GT
Winner: Car Quay
Highly commended: Beck Evans; Plympton Car Centre
Winner: Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Highly commended: Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon; David Trigg, Premier GT
Winner: Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars
Highly commended: James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales; Freddy Moncur, JFM Cars
Winner: Carite
Highly commended: Crompton Way Motors; Plympton Car Centre
Winner: Carshop
Highly commended: Carbase; Fords of Winsford
Winner: Scuderia Prestige Automobile
Highly commended: Giraffe Cars; LM Motor Company
Winner: Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
Highly commended: Anchor Vans; Vansdirect
Winner: Cedar Specialist Cars
Highly commended: LS Autos; Trinity Motorz
Winner: Sytner
Highly commended: Mazda Motors UK; TrustFord
Winner: Crompton Way Motors
Highly commended: Car Brothers; Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service
Winner: Plympton Car Centre
Highly commended: Motoroo; Your Car Supermarket
Winner: Beck Evans
Highly commended: Prestige Cars Kent; Saxton 4×4
Winner: Hendy
Highly commended: Snows; Sytner
Winner: Nissan
Highly commended: Mercedes-Benz; Volvo
- Used Small Car: Peugeot 208
- Used Mid-Sized Car: Mazda CX-5
- Used Executive Car: Skoda Superb
- Used Sports Car: Porsche 911
- Used SUV: Audi Q7
- Used AFV: MG ZS EV
- Used Car of the Year: Mazda CX-5
Winner: Cameron Love, Holdcroft Nissan
Winner: Robin Luscombe