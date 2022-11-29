Who won what at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards? All the winners and highly commendeds revealed!

Hundreds of people gathered at The Brewery in London last night as Car Dealer honoured the best of the best in the used car industry.

Sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, the event saw attendees in their best evening wear for the glittering ceremony – the highlight of the UK used car calendar.

The agonising wait was finally over after the tough judging process – rigorous online research followed by mystery shopping – whittled down the hundreds of nominations we received over the past few months, from which the winners and highly commendeds in the 31 categories were announced.

After a drinks reception sponsored by eBay Motors Group, the guests made their way to the hall for the first set of awards to be announced. Following a sumptuous dinner, the second and final set of awards then took place.

Congratulating everyone who had made the final cut, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said there were was still good reason for the used car sector to be cheerful despite high inflation, rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis.

‘In the past two years, two million fewer new cars have been sold than normal. That, in turn, means there are fewer used cars to go around – which is keeping prices high,’ he told the assembled crowd.

‘The experts I’ve been chatting to – many of them here tonight – say there’ll be no cliff edge for used car prices.

‘Whatever happens, we know that people like you will continue to make a success of the used car industry.’

Brewer, who was one of the judges, joined him in thanking all the sponsors.

He added that he spoke to Tim Smith, head of motor of finance at headline sponsor Black Horse, before the event and said: ‘I know they mean as much to him and his team as they do to us.’

Once all the winning names had been read out, there was the chance for attendees to throw some shapes on the dance floor or try their luck at the fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group, with prizes of up to £500 in John Lewis vouchers up for grabs.

The event officially ended at midnight – and that was the cue for the exclusive GardX After Party, which let people continue to let their hair down until 2am.

A fundraising raffle was also held during the evening in aid of industry charity Ben, with the chance to win:

A pair of tickets to the Silverstone Classic, courtesy of Mike Brewer

An Apple iPad, thanks to G3 Vehicle Auctions

A £250 Amazon gift voucher, thanks to Codeweavers

An Apple iPad, courtesy of Motorway

A £200 Amazon gift voucher, courtesy of Warrantywise

A space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day in 2023

Thanks to the generous participants, the amazing sum of £4,105 was raised.

The winners and highly commendeds



Winner: Neil McCue

Highly commended: Jamie Caple; Robin Luscombe



Winner: Spencer’s MOT and Service Centre

Highly commended: CCM, Cranleigh; Cedar Garage German Car Specialists



Winner: R Symons

Highly commended: EV Experts; Just EVs



Winner: Premier GT

Highly commended: Emerald House of Cars; Tom Hartley Cars



Winner: Acklam Car Centre

Highly commended: Romans International; Targa Florio Cars



Winner: Wilsons of Epsom

Highly commended: Fratelli Cars; Frosts Cars



Winner: SUV Prestige

Highly commended: DCC; Frosts Cars



Winner: Tom Hartley Cars

Highly commended: Alexanders Prestige; Premier GT



Winner: Car Quay

Highly commended: Beck Evans; Plympton Car Centre



Winner: Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Highly commended: Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon; David Trigg, Premier GT



Winner: Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars

Highly commended: James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales; Freddy Moncur, JFM Cars



Winner: Carite

Highly commended: Crompton Way Motors; Plympton Car Centre



Winner: Carshop

Highly commended: Carbase; Fords of Winsford



Winner: Scuderia Prestige Automobile

Highly commended: Giraffe Cars; LM Motor Company



Winner: Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre

Highly commended: Anchor Vans; Vansdirect



Winner: Cedar Specialist Cars

Highly commended: LS Autos; Trinity Motorz



Winner: Sytner

Highly commended: Mazda Motors UK; TrustFord



Winner: Crompton Way Motors

Highly commended: Car Brothers; Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service



Winner: Plympton Car Centre

Highly commended: Motoroo; Your Car Supermarket



Winner: Beck Evans

Highly commended: Prestige Cars Kent; Saxton 4×4



Winner: Hendy

Highly commended: Snows; Sytner



Winner: Nissan

Highly commended: Mercedes-Benz; Volvo



Used Small Car: Peugeot 208

Used Mid-Sized Car: Mazda CX-5

Used Executive Car: Skoda Superb

Used Sports Car: Porsche 911

Used SUV: Audi Q7

Used AFV: MG ZS EV

Used Car of the Year: Mazda CX-5

Winner: Cameron Love, Holdcroft Nissan



Winner: Robin Luscombe