Night of a thousand smiles as hundreds celebrate at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards

It was the night of a thousand smiles…

The great and the good of the UK’s second-hand car industry gathered at The Brewery in London yesterday for Car Dealer’s 2022 Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse.

It was also a great excuse for the hundreds who attended to kick off the Christmas party season in style, with a slap-up meal, the drink flowing, a fun casino sponsored by eBay Motors Group plus – once our awards event ended at midnight – the chance to carry on celebrating until 2am courtesy of GardX’s After Party.

Our photographer was roaming round the event, and we’re delighted to present here a selection of pictures from the night.

You can also head over to our Flickr page where there are plenty more. Are you among them?