UCA 2022. Night of a thousand smiles

Used Car Awards

Night of a thousand smiles as hundreds celebrate at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards

  Enjoy our picture gallery of last night's glittering event
Time 2:00 pm, November 29, 2022

It was the night of a thousand smiles…

The great and the good of the UK’s second-hand car industry gathered at The Brewery in London yesterday for Car Dealer’s 2022 Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse.

It was also a great excuse for the hundreds who attended to kick off the Christmas party season in style, with a slap-up meal, the drink flowing, a fun casino sponsored by eBay Motors Group plus – once our awards event ended at midnight – the chance to carry on celebrating until 2am courtesy of GardX’s After Party.

Our photographer was roaming round the event, and we’re delighted to present here a selection of pictures from the night.

You can also head over to our Flickr page where there are plenty more. Are you among them?

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

