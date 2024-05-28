Log in
Most-stocked used car dealersMost-stocked used car dealers

News

Used car sales fell by over 5% in April as UK’s Top 200 dealers suffer difficult month

  • April saw a sizeable fall in used car sales for Top 200 dealers in UK
  • Arnold Clark remains the most stocked UK dealer; Fiesta is best-seller
  • Data is supplied by our partner CarCondor.co.uk
  • Members of the Car Dealer website can explore the data for free

Time 9:59 am, May 28, 2024

Used car sales for the Top 200 dealers in the UK fell by over 5% in April, new figures show.

Data from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show the group sold 174,174 used cars last month, a 5.73% fall on March – that month was 2.01% up on February.

The sales netted revenue of £3.55bn, which represented a 4.78% fall on the month before.

The data also showed the amount of new used car stock acquired by the Top 200 dealers came to 172,016 – a 13.4% fall on March. This could be further proof that large dealer groups and used car operations are struggling to source second-hand cars to fill out their forecourts.

All types of dealers saw declines in April, with supermarkets recording the largest fall of 14.49%.

Dealers with stock size between 1,000 and 4,999 saw a tiny uplift, though, of +0.08%. Bar this, all other dealers (0-499, 500-999 and 5000+) saw declines of between 4.69% and 14.17%.

The data also showed that dealers with 10-99 locations saw sales improve by 0.44% in April, while others (Single location dealers, 2-9 locations, and 100+ locations) experienced a drop in used car sales of between 4.02% and 12.17%.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 19,156 cars in April.

Evans Halshaw was second (8,063) and Constellation-owned Marshall Motor Group jumped Sytner into third place with 7,316 cars in stock.

The fastest-selling used car for the Top 200 dealers was the Skoda Karoq, while the top-selling was the perennial Ford Fiesta.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.

This content has been restricted to logged in users only. Please login to view this content.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Motors Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108