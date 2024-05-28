Used car sales fell by over 5% in April as UK’s Top 200 dealers suffer difficult month

Used car sales for the Top 200 dealers in the UK fell by over 5% in April, new figures show.

Data from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show the group sold 174,174 used cars last month, a 5.73% fall on March – that month was 2.01% up on February.

The sales netted revenue of £3.55bn, which represented a 4.78% fall on the month before.

The data also showed the amount of new used car stock acquired by the Top 200 dealers came to 172,016 – a 13.4% fall on March. This could be further proof that large dealer groups and used car operations are struggling to source second-hand cars to fill out their forecourts.

All types of dealers saw declines in April, with supermarkets recording the largest fall of 14.49%.

Dealers with stock size between 1,000 and 4,999 saw a tiny uplift, though, of +0.08%. Bar this, all other dealers (0-499, 500-999 and 5000+) saw declines of between 4.69% and 14.17%.

The data also showed that dealers with 10-99 locations saw sales improve by 0.44% in April, while others (Single location dealers, 2-9 locations, and 100+ locations) experienced a drop in used car sales of between 4.02% and 12.17%.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 19,156 cars in April.

Evans Halshaw was second (8,063) and Constellation-owned Marshall Motor Group jumped Sytner into third place with 7,316 cars in stock.

The fastest-selling used car for the Top 200 dealers was the Skoda Karoq, while the top-selling was the perennial Ford Fiesta.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.