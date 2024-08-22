Used car sales jumped by over 7% in July for UK’s Top 200 car dealers

Used car sales jumped by over 7% in July for the Top 200 most stocked dealers in the UK, latest data shows.
Figures from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the most stocked dealers in the country sold 167,697 used cars last month – a healthy a 7.52% rise on June’s 155,974.
The rise marks a sharp U-turn on three months of declines in the sales of second-hand cars, with the top 200 posting losses in May and April.
Sales of used cars banked £3.46bn in July – an 8.43% rise on June’s £3.19bn revenue total.
The CarCondor.co.uk data also showed that new stock rose by a sizeable 8.39% to 176,152 cars as dealers prepared for the traditional August summer slow down.
Sales of all dealer types rose by 7.44%. Independent dealers led the way with sales growing by just over 8%, followed by franchise at 7.96% and supermarkets by 5.05%.
Larger dealers – who stock 5,000 cars and more – posted the largest growth in used car sales in July with 10.43%.
Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 17,196 cars in June.
Sytner remained in second place from June’s figures with 8,854 cars. Marshall jumped one place to third and Cinch rose two places to Marshall, pushing Evans Halshaw (-2) and Bristol Street Motors (-1) to fifth and sixth.
The biggest rise in terms of used car stock during the month was FJ Chalke and Vale Motors with 118 second-hand cars.
The Ford Fiesta continued to be top selling car, while the fasting selling car was the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The German SUV was also June’s fastest-selling second-hand car.
The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.
|Rank
|Dealer Name
|Avg Stock
|Rank change
|1
|Arnold Clark
|17,196
|2
|Sytner
|8,854
|3
|Marshall
|7,738
|+1
|4
|Cinch
|7,258
|+2
|5
|Evans Halshaw
|7,035
|-2
|6
|Bristol Street Motors
|6,782
|-1
|7
|Lookers
|5,607
|8
|Group 1 Automotive
|4,006
|+1
|9
|Inchcape
|3,750
|-1
|10
|MotorPoint
|3,634
|11
|jct600
|3,074
|+1
|12
|Jardine Motors Group
|2,819
|-1
|13
|Steven Eagell
|2,789
|+1
|14
|Stratstone
|2,775
|+2
|15
|Stoneacre
|2,559
|16
|Listers
|2,299
|+2
|17
|Available Car
|2,174
|18
|John Clark
|2,150
|+1
|19
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,906
|+2
|20
|Parks Motor Group
|1,856
|+2
|21
|Hendy Group
|1,831
|-1
|22
|Car Supermarket
|1,781
|+3
|23
|Fords of Winsford
|1,702
|+1
|24
|perrys
|1,657
|-1
|25
|Snows Group
|1,612
|+3
|26
|Trust Ford
|1,503
|27
|Stellantis and you
|1,500
|28
|Carsa
|1,452
|+3
|29
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,434
|+3
|30
|Car Base
|1,365
|-1
|31
|Eastern Western
|1,316
|-1
|32
|Cars 4 You Ltd
|1,245
|+1
|33
|Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall
|1,154
|+8
|34
|V12 Sports and Classics
|1,139
|+12
|35
|rrg-group
|1,119
|+5
|36
|Sinclair Group
|1,102
|-1
|37
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,098
|-1
|38
|Hilton Garage
|1,075
|39
|Yeomans
|1,058
|-2
|40
|Williams
|1,049
|+8
|41
|Car Shop
|1,030
|-28
|42
|Hippo Motor Group
|1,025
|-3
|43
|Vindis
|1,003
|+4
|44
|Cargiant
|1,002
|-10
|45
|Allen Motor Group
|990
|-1
|46
|Bridgend Motor Group
|977
|-3
|47
|Pentagon Motor Group
|968
|-5
|48
|Swansway
|958
|+1
|49
|HPL Motors
|921
|+1
|50
|Invicta Motors
|911
|+4
|51
|Motorparks
|910
|+2
|52
|Mon Motors Ltd
|901
|+22
|53
|Dick Lovett
|885
|+4
|54
|Motor Range
|869
|-2
|55
|CarWorld Car Supermarket
|855
|-10
|56
|Hammond Cars
|853
|-5
|57
|Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair
|840
|-1
|58
|Saxton 4×4
|817
|59
|Harwoods Group
|798
|+2
|60
|Holdcroft
|798
|-1
|61
|Donnelly Group
|789
|+2
|62
|Formula 1 Car Supermarket
|782
|-2
|63
|Worcester Carsales
|781
|+3
|64
|Citygate Automotive Ltd
|769
|+3
|65
|Hartwell
|743
|-1
|66
|Quality Part X
|743
|-1
|67
|Agnew Group
|731
|-5
|68
|Halliwell Jones
|700
|+22
|69
|Dace Motor Group
|694
|-1
|70
|Vantage Motorgroup
|693
|71
|Endeavour Automotive Group
|677
|-2
|72
|Vospers Motor House Ltd
|664
|+9
|73
|Car Time
|643
|+5
|74
|Thurlow Nunn
|641
|+3
|75
|Parkway Volkswagen
|624
|+5
|76
|JCB Group
|619
|+7
|77
|Renault Retail Group
|616
|-4
|78
|Wilsons of Epsom
|613
|+4
|79
|Caffyns
|606
|-4
|80
|Eden Motor Group
|603
|+6
|81
|Cars2
|598
|+3
|82
|Peoples
|595
|-11
|83
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|594
|-11
|84
|Frank G Gates Ltd
|591
|+3
|85
|Car Planet
|585
|+15
|86
|EMG Motor Group
|579
|+12
|87
|Chorley Group
|577
|-2
|88
|Motorvogue
|567
|-9
|89
|Sandicliffe
|566
|+2
|90
|Hilton Car Supermarket
|559
|+4
|91
|Peter Vardy
|532
|-3
|92
|Day’s Motor Group
|529
|93
|LSH AUTO UK LIMITED
|525
|+6
|94
|Riverside Motor Group
|508
|+2
|95
|Heritage Automotive
|507
|-40
|96
|Marriott Motor Group
|500
|+5
|97
|Hawkins Motor Group
|496
|-4
|98
|St Leonards Motors Group
|496
|-3
|99
|Arbury
|492
|+8
|100
|Brindley Garages
|491
|-11
|101
|Jemca Group
|489
|+12
|102
|Grange
|487
|-26
|103
|Richmond Motor Group
|474
|104
|Waylands
|471
|+16
|105
|W R Davies
|471
|+5
|106
|SG Petch
|469
|-9
|107
|DM Keith
|467
|+16
|108
|Motorhub
|467
|-3
|109
|Startin Group
|466
|-1
|110
|Berry Chiswick BMW
|460
|+9
|111
|Howards Motor Group
|455
|+4
|112
|Brayleys
|452
|+19
|113
|Read Motor Group
|452
|-7
|114
|Eddie Wright Car Supermarket
|445
|+2
|115
|Platinum Motor Group
|442
|-4
|116
|West Way
|440
|-7
|117
|Penton Securities Limited
|438
|-15
|118
|Peter Cooper Motor Group
|433
|+4
|119
|Norton Way Group
|432
|-15
|120
|Northwest Autos
|432
|+12
|121
|John Banks Group
|430
|-7
|122
|Vanstar
|423
|-1
|123
|Gravells
|417
|-11
|124
|Baylis Vauxhall
|408
|-7
|125
|Ray Chapman Motors
|406
|+30
|126
|Hatfields
|403
|-8
|127
|Shelbourne Motors
|399
|+1
|128
|Jagland Empire Ltd
|396
|-2
|129
|Premier Car Supermarket
|393
|-4
|130
|Acorn Group Ltd
|390
|+8
|131
|Holden Group
|386
|-1
|132
|Anchor Vans
|385
|+5
|133
|Wilson and Co
|383
|+6
|134
|Pinetree Car Superstore
|379
|-10
|135
|Desira Group PLC
|377
|-8
|136
|Ancaster
|375
|+5
|137
|Top Gear Stoke Ltd
|374
|-8
|138
|J Toomey Motors Ltd
|370
|-4
|139
|Birchwood Group
|370
|+1
|140
|The Car Group
|370
|+9
|141
|Roadside Motors
|366
|-8
|142
|David Hayton
|358
|+3
|143
|Burrows Motor Company
|352
|+9
|144
|FJ Chalke and Vale Motors
|351
|+118
|145
|Chapel House Motor Group
|339
|-9
|146
|Vision Motors Direct
|338
|-4
|147
|Drift Bridge Group
|337
|-4
|148
|Ocean Group
|337
|-1
|149
|Stephen James Group
|335
|+8
|150
|Bassetts
|335
|-6
|151
|Right Car Supermarket
|334
|-5
|152
|Wheels Van Centre Ltd
|333
|-4
|153
|Nick King Car Sales
|332
|-2
|154
|Nuneaton Car Sales
|331
|-19
|155
|Van National
|325
|+3
|156
|GreenHous
|324
|+27
|157
|Martins Group
|323
|-3
|158
|Southern Prestige Cars
|323
|+59
|159
|Ron Brooks
|319
|+6
|160
|Murray Group
|319
|-7
|161
|FRF Toyota
|316
|+11
|162
|Your Ford Centre
|315
|-6
|163
|Cox Motor Group
|311
|-13
|164
|Pulman Motor Group
|311
|+5
|165
|National car Supermarket
|309
|+3
|166
|Bowker Motor Group
|308
|-4
|167
|Oakwood Motor Company
|305
|+25
|168
|Dales Cornwall
|305
|-4
|169
|Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd
|305
|-8
|170
|Auto AXS
|302
|-10
|171
|H.R. Owen
|301
|172
|Blackbird Crossroads Motors
|299
|+4
|173
|Ballyrobert
|297
|+17
|174
|Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield
|296
|-15
|175
|Affordable Cars
|294
|+5
|176
|Motor 4 U Ltd
|294
|-9
|177
|TC Harrison Ford
|292
|+22
|178
|Mercedes-Benz Retail Group
|291
|+11
|179
|Car Lot Harrow
|289
|-16
|180
|SERE Motors
|287
|+2
|181
|Lakeview Cars
|284
|+38
|182
|London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd)
|280
|-5
|183
|Stebbings
|280
|-8
|184
|Brooke MOT
|278
|-11
|185
|Smiths Motor Group
|276
|-11
|186
|Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley
|276
|-7
|187
|Paul Rigby Limited
|275
|-2
|188
|Sherwoods Motor Group
|270
|189
|Rix Motor Company
|265
|+13
|190
|Motortrust UK
|264
|-3
|191
|Jeff White Motors
|262
|+15
|192
|Colin Francis Cars
|261
|+3
|193
|Sascron
|258
|-23
|194
|Wessex Garages
|258
|+4
|195
|Barretts
|257
|-14
|196
|Tustain Motors
|254
|+30
|197
|Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc
|253
|-11
|198
|RDM Direct
|253
|+2
|199
|Foray Motor Group
|253
|-6
|200
|TMS Motor Group
|251
|-22