Used car sales jumped by over 7% in July for UK’s Top 200 car dealers

  • July saw a chunky 7.5% rise in used car sales for Top 200 dealers in UK
  • Arnold Clark remaind the most stocked UK dealer; Fiesta is continued to be best-seller
  • Data is supplied by our partner CarCondor.co.uk

Time 8:11 am, August 22, 2024

Used car sales jumped by over 7% in July for the Top 200 most stocked dealers in the UK, latest data shows.

Figures from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the most stocked dealers in the country sold 167,697 used cars last month – a healthy a 7.52% rise on June’s 155,974.

The rise marks a sharp U-turn on three months of declines in the sales of second-hand cars, with the top 200 posting losses in May and April.

Sales of used cars banked £3.46bn in July – an 8.43% rise on June’s £3.19bn revenue total.

The CarCondor.co.uk data also showed that new stock rose by a sizeable 8.39% to 176,152 cars as dealers prepared for the traditional August summer slow down.

Sales of all dealer types rose by 7.44%. Independent dealers led the way with sales growing by just over 8%, followed by franchise at 7.96% and supermarkets by 5.05%.

Larger dealers – who stock 5,000 cars and more – posted the largest growth in used car sales in July with 10.43%.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 17,196 cars in June.

Sytner remained in second place from June’s figures with 8,854 cars. Marshall jumped one place to third and Cinch rose two places to Marshall, pushing Evans Halshaw (-2) and Bristol Street Motors (-1) to fifth and sixth.

The biggest rise in terms of used car stock during the month was FJ Chalke and Vale Motors with 118 second-hand cars.

The Ford Fiesta continued to be top selling car, while the fasting selling car was the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The German SUV was also June’s fastest-selling second-hand car.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.

Rank Dealer Name Avg Stock  Rank change
1 Arnold Clark 17,196
2 Sytner 8,854
3 Marshall 7,738  +1
4 Cinch 7,258  +2
5 Evans Halshaw 7,035  -2
6 Bristol Street Motors 6,782  -1
7 Lookers 5,607
8 Group 1 Automotive 4,006  +1
9 Inchcape 3,750  -1
10 MotorPoint 3,634
11 jct600 3,074  +1
12 Jardine Motors Group 2,819  -1
13 Steven Eagell 2,789  +1
14 Stratstone 2,775  +2
15 Stoneacre 2,559
16 Listers 2,299  +2
17 Available Car 2,174
18 John Clark 2,150  +1
19 Johnson Cars Limited 1,906  +2
20 Parks Motor Group 1,856  +2
21 Hendy Group 1,831  -1
22 Car Supermarket 1,781  +3
23 Fords of Winsford 1,702  +1
24 perrys 1,657  -1
25 Snows Group 1,612  +3
26 Trust Ford 1,503
27 Stellantis and you 1,500
28 Carsa 1,452  +3
29 Glyn Hopkin 1,434  +3
30 Car Base 1,365  -1
31 Eastern Western 1,316  -1
32 Cars 4 You Ltd 1,245  +1
33 Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall 1,154  +8
34 V12 Sports and Classics 1,139  +12
35 rrg-group 1,119  +5
36 Sinclair Group 1,102  -1
37 Lloyd Motor Group 1,098  -1
38 Hilton Garage 1,075
39 Yeomans 1,058  -2
40 Williams 1,049  +8
41 Car Shop 1,030  -28
42 Hippo Motor Group 1,025  -3
43 Vindis 1,003  +4
44 Cargiant 1,002  -10
45 Allen Motor Group 990  -1
46 Bridgend Motor Group 977  -3
47 Pentagon Motor Group 968  -5
48 Swansway 958  +1
49 HPL Motors 921  +1
50 Invicta Motors 911  +4
51 Motorparks 910  +2
52 Mon Motors Ltd 901  +22
53 Dick Lovett 885  +4
54 Motor Range 869  -2
55 CarWorld Car Supermarket 855  -10
56 Hammond Cars 853  -5
57 Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair 840  -1
58 Saxton 4×4 817
59 Harwoods Group 798  +2
60 Holdcroft 798  -1
61 Donnelly Group 789  +2
62 Formula 1 Car Supermarket 782  -2
63 Worcester Carsales 781  +3
64 Citygate Automotive Ltd 769  +3
65 Hartwell 743  -1
66 Quality Part X 743  -1
67 Agnew Group 731  -5
68 Halliwell Jones 700  +22
69 Dace Motor Group 694  -1
70 Vantage Motorgroup 693
71 Endeavour Automotive Group 677  -2
72 Vospers Motor House Ltd 664  +9
73 Car Time 643  +5
74 Thurlow Nunn 641  +3
75 Parkway Volkswagen 624  +5
76 JCB Group 619  +7
77 Renault Retail Group 616  -4
78 Wilsons of Epsom 613  +4
79 Caffyns 606  -4
80 Eden Motor Group 603  +6
81 Cars2 598  +3
82 Peoples 595  -11
83 Ron Skinner & Sons 594  -11
84 Frank G Gates Ltd 591  +3
85 Car Planet 585  +15
86 EMG Motor Group 579  +12
87 Chorley Group 577  -2
88 Motorvogue 567  -9
89 Sandicliffe 566  +2
90 Hilton Car Supermarket 559  +4
91 Peter Vardy 532  -3
92 Day’s Motor Group 529
93 LSH AUTO UK LIMITED 525  +6
94 Riverside Motor Group 508  +2
95 Heritage Automotive 507  -40
96 Marriott Motor Group 500  +5
97 Hawkins Motor Group 496  -4
98 St Leonards Motors Group 496  -3
99 Arbury 492  +8
100 Brindley Garages 491  -11
101 Jemca Group 489  +12
102 Grange 487  -26
103 Richmond Motor Group 474
104 Waylands 471  +16
105 W R Davies 471  +5
106 SG Petch 469  -9
107 DM Keith 467  +16
108 Motorhub 467  -3
109 Startin Group 466  -1
110 Berry Chiswick BMW 460  +9
111 Howards Motor Group 455  +4
112 Brayleys 452  +19
113 Read Motor Group 452  -7
114 Eddie Wright Car Supermarket 445  +2
115 Platinum Motor Group 442  -4
116 West Way 440  -7
117 Penton Securities Limited 438  -15
118 Peter Cooper Motor Group 433  +4
119 Norton Way Group 432  -15
120 Northwest Autos 432  +12
121 John Banks Group 430  -7
122 Vanstar 423  -1
123 Gravells 417  -11
124 Baylis Vauxhall 408  -7
125 Ray Chapman Motors 406  +30
126 Hatfields 403  -8
127 Shelbourne Motors 399  +1
128 Jagland Empire Ltd 396  -2
129 Premier Car Supermarket 393  -4
130 Acorn Group Ltd 390  +8
131 Holden Group 386  -1
132 Anchor Vans 385  +5
133 Wilson and Co 383  +6
134 Pinetree Car Superstore 379  -10
135 Desira Group PLC 377  -8
136 Ancaster 375  +5
137 Top Gear Stoke Ltd 374  -8
138 J Toomey Motors Ltd 370  -4
139 Birchwood Group 370  +1
140 The Car Group 370  +9
141 Roadside Motors 366  -8
142 David Hayton 358  +3
143 Burrows Motor Company 352  +9
144 FJ Chalke and Vale Motors 351  +118
145 Chapel House Motor Group 339  -9
146 Vision Motors Direct 338  -4
147 Drift Bridge Group 337  -4
148 Ocean Group 337  -1
149 Stephen James Group 335  +8
150 Bassetts 335  -6
151 Right Car Supermarket 334  -5
152 Wheels Van Centre Ltd 333  -4
153 Nick King Car Sales 332  -2
154 Nuneaton Car Sales 331  -19
155 Van National 325  +3
156 GreenHous 324  +27
157 Martins Group 323  -3
158 Southern Prestige Cars 323  +59
159 Ron Brooks 319  +6
160 Murray Group 319  -7
161 FRF Toyota 316  +11
162 Your Ford Centre 315  -6
163 Cox Motor Group 311  -13
164 Pulman Motor Group 311  +5
165 National car Supermarket 309  +3
166 Bowker Motor Group 308  -4
167 Oakwood Motor Company 305  +25
168 Dales Cornwall 305  -4
169 Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd 305  -8
170 Auto AXS 302  -10
171 H.R. Owen 301
172 Blackbird Crossroads Motors 299  +4
173 Ballyrobert 297  +17
174 Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield 296  -15
175 Affordable Cars 294  +5
176 Motor 4 U Ltd 294  -9
177 TC Harrison Ford 292  +22
178 Mercedes-Benz Retail Group 291  +11
179 Car Lot Harrow 289  -16
180 SERE Motors 287  +2
181 Lakeview Cars 284  +38
182 London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd) 280  -5
183 Stebbings 280  -8
184 Brooke MOT 278  -11
185 Smiths Motor Group 276  -11
186 Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley 276  -7
187 Paul Rigby Limited 275  -2
188 Sherwoods Motor Group 270
189 Rix Motor Company 265  +13
190 Motortrust UK 264  -3
191 Jeff White Motors 262  +15
192 Colin Francis Cars 261  +3
193 Sascron 258  -23
194 Wessex Garages 258  +4
195 Barretts 257  -14
196 Tustain Motors 254  +30
197 Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc 253  -11
198 RDM Direct 253  +2
199 Foray Motor Group 253  -6
200 TMS Motor Group 251  -22

