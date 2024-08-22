Used car sales jumped by over 7% in July for UK’s Top 200 car dealers

Used car sales jumped by over 7% in July for the Top 200 most stocked dealers in the UK, latest data shows.

Figures from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the most stocked dealers in the country sold 167,697 used cars last month – a healthy a 7.52% rise on June’s 155,974.

The rise marks a sharp U-turn on three months of declines in the sales of second-hand cars, with the top 200 posting losses in May and April.

Sales of used cars banked £3.46bn in July – an 8.43% rise on June’s £3.19bn revenue total.

The CarCondor.co.uk data also showed that new stock rose by a sizeable 8.39% to 176,152 cars as dealers prepared for the traditional August summer slow down.

Sales of all dealer types rose by 7.44%. Independent dealers led the way with sales growing by just over 8%, followed by franchise at 7.96% and supermarkets by 5.05%.

Larger dealers – who stock 5,000 cars and more – posted the largest growth in used car sales in July with 10.43%.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 17,196 cars in June.

Sytner remained in second place from June’s figures with 8,854 cars. Marshall jumped one place to third and Cinch rose two places to Marshall, pushing Evans Halshaw (-2) and Bristol Street Motors (-1) to fifth and sixth.

The biggest rise in terms of used car stock during the month was FJ Chalke and Vale Motors with 118 second-hand cars.

The Ford Fiesta continued to be top selling car, while the fasting selling car was the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The German SUV was also June’s fastest-selling second-hand car.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.