Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

The year 2021 might just go down as the year of the used car – both in terms of demand and valuations.

The stories of used car prices rocketing during the past 12 months don’t need repeating, but behind the headlines are dealers needing to have the right data and insight at their fingertips to keep ahead in a turbulent market.

This year, Cap HPI improved on its highly commended place in Car Dealer Power 2020 to take the top gong, with dealers really rating the firm’s customer service and up-to-the-minute data provision.

It’s a win that means a lot to Cap HPI, says the firm’s Wendy Swain.

‘We are so pleased to win this in what has been a very challenging and interesting year for used car valuations. Our editorial team have really stepped up to the mark,’ she said.

Swain explained how it’s the team behind the well-loved name that has driven the business to be the best of the best in 2021.

She said: ‘Our used car valuations business is the backbone of the Cap business. Our work is not all algorithm-based, but also hands-on from our editorial teams.

‘They have been keeping in contact with lots of dealer groups during the Covid times, and they have been developing their communication with dealers with webinars and plenty of one-to-ones.

‘This has been great to get dealer feedback in a live situation as it’s not a case of just looking at numbers but looking at what’s really going on in the market.’

She explained that many dealers have switched from monthly movement data to daily data through Cap HPI’s Live product through the pandemic, to keep on top of the market’s turbulence.

However, she was clear on why Cap HPI is a winner in this arena.

‘It’s great to have systems working out all of the data for you, but it’s about having the nuance and insight into what is actually going on in the market at derivative level.’