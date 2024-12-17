Used Luxury Car of the Year 2024 – Land Rover Defender

Land Rover’s Defender has been named as Used Luxury Car of the Year at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The mighty SUV was voted the winner by the judging panel on account of its unbeatable desirability, strong residuals and off-road tech.

Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘It’s fair to say you wouldn’t use the word luxury to describe the Defender’s predecessor, but an amazing reinvention in 2020 means it’s a hugely worthy winner of the Used Luxury Car category in this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.’

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘Not only is it luxurious, but the Defender has one of the most desirable images of any SUV on sale.

‘The Defender’s USP is that it combines a luxurious image and feel with a genuinely tough, off-roading character – which really is a winning combination.’

Collecting the award, JLR sales director Angela Shepherd said: ‘Used cars are a really important part of our business and the Defender is “tough luxury”.

‘It’s comfortable, it’s versatile, it can go anywhere. For many customers it may just be a car which goes on the school run but it has so much more capability and potential than that. It offers something for everybody.’

Picture: Autoglym’s Mark Docherty, left, JLR sales director Angela Shepherd, and Mike Brewer