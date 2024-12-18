VanStar – Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership Winner 2024

VanStar have been named the Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership winner at the Used Car Awards 2024 for the second year in a row.

Selling commercial vehicles takes a different approach and skillset to what you might see at car dealerships, but the team at the van dealerships in Yorkshire have been wowing customers and judges with their exceptional service.

Our judges were impressed with the overall performance of the dealerships and mystery shoppers said they were impressed with the well presented selection of high quality vehicles and exemplary customer service.

Spokesperson Adam Haley said: ‘To win this again feels excellent! We put a lot of hard work in to keep the business running smoothly, and this feels really special.’

He added: ‘We have plenty of good reviews online which attracts new customers to the business – and another strength of ours is the way we prepare our vehicles for sale. I think the time and effort we put into that makes us stand out.

‘We won’t be taking our foot off the gas next year, and if someone wants to take this trophy away from us in 2025, they’re going to have to work for it!’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Very well done to the VanStar team once again. To win one Used Car Award is something to be very proud of; to return the following year and win the same award again is an incredible achievement!

‘Selling used commercial vehicles can of course be challenging, but it’s a great area of the motor trade in which to operate if a dealer can hit upon a winning formula.’

Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘Very well done to VanStar on another triumph! Their two Yorkshire sites continue to be very well-run operations, staffed by people who really do care about their customers and the vehicles they supply.

‘The whole VanStar team has smashed it out of the park. Maybe we’ll see them again at the Used Car Awards in 2025 – I wouldn’t put it past them!’