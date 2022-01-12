Vehicle shortages fail to hold back 1link Trade Buyer as platform notches up best year

Automotive tech provider Epyx says 2021 saw its 1link Trade Buyer platform enjoy its best year for sales volumes despite ongoing shortages of used cars and vans.

The number of vehicles sold overall was eight per cent ahead of 2020 and also exceeded 2019 – the previous record year – by two per cent, with April 2021 being the best single month for the platform, which was previously known as Disposal Network.

Epyx commercial director Debbie Fox said: ‘1link Trade Buyer is perhaps the longest-established e-commerce platform for major fleets, such as leasing companies that want to dispose of cars and vans through a wide variety of sales channels, ranging from auctions to dealers.

‘In recent years, we have invested heavily in ensuring that the platform is continually enhanced to meet changing remarketing trends in an increasingly digitalised arena, and it has become both more effective and easier to use.

‘This is a product that has always been designed to provide maximum flexibility for fleets disposing of vehicles and this adaptability has been behind its success during the pandemic, providing fleets with the means to use different routes to market.

‘These strategies are very much visible in these new results. To be able to report a record sales year over 15 years since the platform was first launched and in a market heavily compromised by used vehicle stock shortages is something of an achievement.’

She added that an important new direction had been established for 1link Trade Buyer in 2021 with the addition of stock funding, initially working with V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF).

‘Trade buyers can now link their existing V12VF account to the platform or apply for stock funding with the company.

‘Then, when they want to purchase, they can add a vehicle to their facility as part of the platform’s normal online process and receive instant confirmation.

‘It creates a seamless purchasing option, which is very much the kind of innovation that we plan to continue to bring to 1link Trade Buyer.

‘It is all about continuing to increase ease of use and effectiveness for all users of the platform, whether buying or selling.’