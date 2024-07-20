Vertu Motors sponsors Special Recognition trophy as young gymnast is honoured

Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester sent a special message of congratulations to this year’s Northern Leaders Trust Community Champion Awards winners.

The automotive retailer group group also sponsored the Special Recognition category that saw Jack Helm, pictured above, who competes as a gymnast, presented with a £150 All 4 One voucher by Dr Thérèse Quincey, chairwoman of the board at the trust.

The ceremony, which had its inaugural event last year, was held at Kenton School in Newcastle, with nine youngsters honoured.

The trust’s stated mission is for ‘every student to achieve their academic potential and grow in confidence as future leaders’.

Quincey said: ‘It’s exciting to see the success of the Community Champion Awards for a second year and we already look forward to next year.

‘We hope that awareness and nominations will continue to grow. We want it to keep getting bigger and better.’

The awards recognised and celebrated the outstanding community contributions of students from primary and secondary schools across the north-east of England, and saw key companies from the region unite in their support.

Guest speakers included MP Chi Onwuhra and Lioness Jill Scott, who gave inspirational talks.

The event celebrated not only the students’ achievements but also the supportive community that encourages and nurtures their growth.

Vertu Motors’ head office is in Gateshead and Forrester, who is its CEO, praised all the winners via a message of congratulations that was played during the ceremony.

‘We are immensely proud to be part of an event that recognises the incredible efforts of young individuals in our community,’ he said.

‘Their dedication and passion for making a positive impact are truly inspiring.

‘At Vertu, we believe in supporting and encouraging the next generation, and this event is a perfect reflection of that commitment.

‘Jack is a very worthy winner of the Special Recognition Award, and we will be watching his gymnastics career with great admiration. Good luck, Jack!’

The Year 10 pupil, who also received an engraved trophy and a certificate plus a £50 book token, made the Team GB gymnastics qualifiers in March and was selected to represent Team GB in Azerbaijan in October in the European Championships.

After enduring various problems that led to him living with his grandparents at the age of eight, Jack was lost, confused and lacking confidence.

However, he had a passion for gymnastics as a small child, into which he has poured his heart and soul, completing nine hours of training a week. He also fundraises to enable him to compete in international competitions.

‘Jack is always a team player, helping others and working hard. He is an inspiration to his teammates, his family and the community, and proves that you can achieve your dreams if you put all you have into something you love,’ said the dealer group.