Video Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Video services for car dealerships have become so much more than just a way to contact buyers, and this latest win from GardX B2See shows what a difference it can make to dealers’ bottom lines.

Not only does video play a valuable role in communicating with customers now, it can help sell more cars in an effective way.

Video provider of the year winner GardX has made huge strides in this area, helping customers to sell more as well as market their vehicles better.

Billy Coutin, director at GardX and B2See, said: ‘We’re really, really pleased and excited to have one this award.

‘We were thrilled to win last year, but there’s a saying in sport that winning a title is great but retaining it is what really counts.

‘I think from our perspective, we’ve looked at video in a slightly different way.

‘It’s not just been about capturing and sending videos. It’s certainly a big and important part of what we do, and we’ve seen it become even more important with Covid and remote selling.

‘However, I think the innovation behind the product is what has really set us apart, and the fact we help dealers sell other products such as finance, insurance or paint protection, as well as using it for the marketing.

‘It’s about taking every part of the dealers sales journey and utilising video to support that.’

He added: ‘B2See is an intelligent video tool that can be used to communicate with clients on a one-to-one basis or one-to-many.

‘We see when people use our video solution they get an uplift in F&I sales, test drive bookings and marketing events.’

To hear everything Coutin had to say about the award win you can click play on the video above.