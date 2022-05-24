Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches ‘Try Before You Buy’ scheme for Caddy California

Volkswagen has launched a new ‘Try Before You Buy’ scheme that allows customers a week-long taster of its new Caddy California.

The scheme, offered through Commercial Vehicles, means customers will be able to trial the camper for £499 with no obligation to buy.

If they then do decide to purchase the van, the rental fee will be offered back to them as a discount.

The offer is available online with pickup available at local van centres.

The new Caddy California itself features a 1,980mm by 1,070mm bed with with a high-quality mattress, that is stored in the parcel shelf and opens out above the rear seats.

There is seating for five, with the second row entirely removable for complete flexibility, while a standalone tail-tent, providing additional living space and sleeping compartment, is available as an accessory.

A retractable mini-kitchen is included as standard, extending from the rear with a single-burner cooker and integrated gas bottle. Clever and practical stowage compartments are perfect for storing cutlery and kitchen utensils, while California camper chairs and table come as standard.

David Hanna, head of sales operations at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘The Caddy California is our newest entry into the camping segment and means we can now provide a camper for every budget and adventure.

‘We know it’s a one-of-its-kind model that people won’t have experienced before, so we want to offer customers the chance to find out just how special it is for themselves. This innovative scheme ensures that our customers choose the right van for their needs.’