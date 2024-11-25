Used car sales continue to grow in October at the top 200 most stocked dealers

The number of used cars sold by the top 200 most stocked dealers increased by 2.4% in October, according to the latest data.

Sales increased from 161,012 in September to 164,945, which was just under 4,000 more.

Figures from CarCondor.co.uk revealed that it was franchised dealers in particular who saw the biggest increase in sales last month.

Franchise used car sales were up 2.9% for the month, compared to 2.25% up for car supermarkets and a very small increase of 0.32% for independent dealerships.

When looking at this split by stock size it highlights further how hard sales were for smaller independent dealers last month.

Those businesses with less than 500 cars in stock saw sales fall by 7.16%.

For those with stock of 500 to 999 and those with more than 5,000 cars in stock, they saw sales up 2.58% and 2.53% respectively.

However, those selling between 1000 and 4,999 saw sales up 12.22%.

Stock levels fell by 2.1% during October, which was reasonably stable compared to the shifts seen in the months before.

Arnold Clark was once again the car dealer with the most used cars in stock, with 14,895 cars.

The top four sports all stayed the same in October, with Sytner, Evans Halshaw and Marshall holding onto their places.

Group 1 Automotive moved up two places, overtaking Cinch and Bristol Street Motors though.

The fastest-selling car of October was the Tesla Model 3, knocking the Mercedes-Benz GLB off its two-month-long perch.

The Ford Fiesta remains the top-seller.

Here is the list in full.