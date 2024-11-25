Used car sales continue to grow in October at the top 200 most stocked dealers

The number of used cars sold by the top 200 most stocked dealers increased by 2.4% in October, according to the latest data.
Sales increased from 161,012 in September to 164,945, which was just under 4,000 more.
Figures from CarCondor.co.uk revealed that it was franchised dealers in particular who saw the biggest increase in sales last month.
Franchise used car sales were up 2.9% for the month, compared to 2.25% up for car supermarkets and a very small increase of 0.32% for independent dealerships.
When looking at this split by stock size it highlights further how hard sales were for smaller independent dealers last month.
Those businesses with less than 500 cars in stock saw sales fall by 7.16%.
For those with stock of 500 to 999 and those with more than 5,000 cars in stock, they saw sales up 2.58% and 2.53% respectively.
However, those selling between 1000 and 4,999 saw sales up 12.22%.
Stock levels fell by 2.1% during October, which was reasonably stable compared to the shifts seen in the months before.
Arnold Clark was once again the car dealer with the most used cars in stock, with 14,895 cars.
The top four sports all stayed the same in October, with Sytner, Evans Halshaw and Marshall holding onto their places.
Group 1 Automotive moved up two places, overtaking Cinch and Bristol Street Motors though.
The fastest-selling car of October was the Tesla Model 3, knocking the Mercedes-Benz GLB off its two-month-long perch.
The Ford Fiesta remains the top-seller.
Here is the list in full.
|Rank
|Dealer
|Avg Stock
|Change
|1
|Arnold Clark
|14,895
|2
|Sytner
|10,015
|3
|Evans Halshaw
|8,917
|4
|Marshall
|8,783
|5
|Group 1 Automotive
|7,929
|+2
|6
|Cinch
|7,830
|-1
|7
|Bristol Street Motors
|7,447
|-1
|8
|Lookers
|6,421
|9
|Stratstone
|4,454
|+1
|10
|MotorPoint
|3,693
|-1
|11
|JCT600
|3,193
|12
|Steven Eagell
|2,924
|13
|Stoneacre
|2,904
|14
|Listers
|2,642
|15
|John Clark
|2,443
|16
|Available Car
|2,329
|17
|Hendy Group
|2,105
|18
|Parks Motor Group
|2,023
|+1
|19
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,966
|-1
|20
|Car Supermarket
|1,871
|21
|Snows Group
|1,801
|22
|Perrys
|1,751
|+1
|23
|Fords of Winsford
|1,674
|-1
|24
|Eastern Western
|1,647
|+3
|25
|Trust Ford
|1,640
|+1
|26
|Stellantis and you
|1,609
|-1
|27
|Carsa
|1,485
|-3
|28
|Car Base
|1,455
|29
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,403
|+1
|30
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,378
|+2
|31
|Mon Motors Ltd
|1,312
|+3
|32
|Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall
|1,300
|-1
|33
|Cars 4 You Ltd
|1,290
|-4
|34
|Allen Motor Group
|1,248
|+7
|35
|Yeomans
|1,244
|36
|Pentagon Motor Group
|1,243
|-3
|37
|V12 Sports and Classics
|1,176
|+5
|38
|Hippo Motor Group
|1,146
|-1
|39
|Hilton Garage
|1,131
|-3
|40
|Sinclair Group
|1,121
|-2
|41
|RRG-Group
|1,089
|-2
|42
|Brayleys
|1,084
|+7
|43
|Williams
|1,072
|-3
|44
|Motorparks
|1,038
|-1
|45
|Dick Lovett
|1,015
|46
|Swansway
|1,014
|-2
|47
|Holdcroft
|998
|48
|HPL Motors
|957
|49
|Bridgend Motor Group
|937
|-3
|50
|Vindis
|925
|+1
|51
|Harwoods Group
|919
|+3
|52
|Cargiant
|911
|+23
|53
|CarWorld Car Supermarket
|879
|+3
|54
|Formula 1 Car Supermarket
|874
|-4
|55
|Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair
|866
|-2
|56
|Eden Motor Group
|846
|+23
|57
|Hartwell
|832
|+3
|58
|Hilton Car Supermarket
|817
|+20
|59
|Vospers Motor House Ltd
|798
|+2
|60
|Endeavour Automotive Group
|789
|+5
|61
|Worcester Carsales
|777
|-6
|62
|Donnelly Group
|774
|-5
|63
|Motor Range
|750
|+3
|64
|Halliwell Jones
|749
|+8
|65
|Hammond Cars
|745
|-3
|66
|Frank G Gates Ltd
|741
|+16
|67
|Renault Retail Group
|738
|+6
|68
|Vantage Motorgroup
|735
|-1
|69
|Quality Part X
|733
|-11
|70
|Peoples
|733
|+19
|71
|EMG Motor Group
|731
|-12
|72
|Agnew Group
|728
|-4
|73
|Chorley Group
|728
|-4
|74
|Saxton 4×4
|726
|-10
|75
|Thurlow Nunn
|705
|-5
|76
|Dace Motor Group
|705
|-13
|77
|Car Planet
|704
|-6
|78
|Car Time
|701
|-2
|79
|Citygate Automotive Ltd
|693
|+1
|80
|Wilsons of Epsom
|683
|-6
|81
|Cars2
|681
|82
|JCB Group
|671
|-5
|83
|Peter Vardy
|644
|+1
|84
|Sandicliffe
|637
|+3
|85
|Richmond Motor Group
|608
|+17
|86
|Brindley Garages
|608
|87
|Norton Way Group
|601
|+10
|88
|Caffyns
|599
|-5
|89
|Parkway Volkswagen
|589
|-4
|90
|Riverside Motor Group
|588
|+1
|91
|LSH Auto UK Limited
|587
|+1
|92
|SG Petch
|582
|+8
|93
|Marriott Motor Group
|567
|-3
|94
|Arbury
|561
|+1
|95
|Motorvogue
|548
|-7
|96
|Penton Securities Limited
|546
|97
|Hawkins Motor Group
|541
|-3
|98
|Jardine Motors Group
|534
|-46
|99
|Waylands
|531
|+2
|100
|Day’s Motor Group
|521
|+4
|101
|W R Davies
|508
|+4
|102
|Platinum Motor Group
|497
|+14
|103
|Peter Cooper Motor Group
|496
|+10
|104
|Startin Group
|495
|-11
|105
|Berry Chiswick BMW
|483
|+2
|106
|Howards Motor Group
|483
|-8
|107
|Grange
|478
|-4
|108
|Acorn Group Ltd
|470
|+20
|109
|National car Supermarket
|470
|+20
|110
|Eddie Wright Car Supermarket
|469
|-1
|111
|Jemca Group
|466
|+7
|112
|Northwest Autos
|464
|-1
|113
|Read Motor Group
|463
|-5
|114
|Anchor Vans
|452
|+22
|115
|St Leonards Motors Group
|451
|-16
|116
|Premier Car Supermarket
|448
|+5
|117
|Motorhub
|447
|-11
|118
|DM Keith
|444
|+1
|119
|John Banks Group
|442
|-9
|120
|Gravells
|442
|-3
|121
|Hatfields
|438
|+5
|122
|Wilson and Co
|432
|+3
|123
|Ancaster
|427
|-9
|124
|Baylis Vauxhall
|419
|-9
|125
|FJ Chalke and Vale Motors
|419
|-5
|126
|Pinetree Car Superstore
|416
|-4
|127
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|413
|-4
|128
|Shelbourne Motors
|412
|-1
|129
|Desira Group PLC
|398
|+3
|130
|Bassetts
|396
|+8
|131
|Vanstar
|396
|-7
|132
|FRF Toyota
|391
|+24
|133
|Chapel House Motor Group
|380
|+9
|134
|Ron Brooks
|380
|-4
|135
|Roadside Motors
|379
|-2
|136
|Birchwood Group
|378
|-5
|137
|Right Car Supermarket
|375
|138
|Sandown Motor Group
|367
|-26
|139
|Top Gear Stoke Ltd
|366
|140
|J Toomey Motors Ltd
|364
|+6
|141
|Burrows Motor Company
|363
|-6
|142
|Heritage Automotive
|354
|+9
|143
|Cox Motor Group
|352
|+6
|144
|Bowker Motor Group
|351
|+18
|145
|Your Ford Centre
|350
|-5
|146
|Oakwood Motor Company
|349
|+22
|147
|Southern Prestige Cars
|349
|-4
|148
|Martins Group
|348
|-3
|149
|Wheels Van Centre Ltd
|347
|-15
|150
|Nuneaton Car Sales
|346
|+2
|151
|TC Harrison Ford
|344
|+4
|152
|Stephen James Group
|338
|+45
|153
|Smiths Motor Group
|338
|+13
|154
|Wessex Garages
|336
|+41
|155
|TMS Motor Group
|335
|+3
|156
|Ray Chapman Motors
|332
|+4
|157
|Drift Bridge Group
|330
|-13
|158
|David Hayton
|329
|-4
|159
|Vision Motors Direct
|328
|-6
|160
|Holden Group
|326
|-12
|161
|Affordable Cars
|325
|+2
|162
|Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield
|324
|-3
|163
|Auto 100
|323
|+4
|164
|Fish Brothers (Swindon) Limited
|320
|+12
|165
|Van National
|319
|-4
|166
|Paul Rigby Limited
|317
|+5
|167
|Dales Cornwall
|315
|-17
|168
|Pulman Motor Group
|313
|-27
|169
|Stebbings
|311
|-4
|170
|H.R. Owen
|309
|-1
|171
|Foray Motor Group
|309
|+15
|172
|John Grose Group Ltd
|308
|+27
|173
|Nick King Car Sales
|305
|+7
|174
|Auto AXS
|305
|-10
|175
|WJ King Group
|302
|+9
|176
|Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley
|301
|-2
|177
|Murray Group
|301
|-7
|178
|London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd)
|296
|-3
|179
|MP Motor Company Limited
|294
|+34
|180
|SERE Motors
|292
|+7
|181
|Motor 4 U Ltd
|290
|-9
|182
|Lawson Motor Company
|289
|+40
|183
|Mercedes-Benz South West
|287
|+38
|184
|Ocean Group
|286
|+6
|185
|Blackbird Crossroads Motors
|285
|-12
|186
|The Car Group
|284
|-39
|187
|Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd
|284
|-10
|188
|Colin Francis Cars
|283
|-7
|189
|Jeff White Motors
|280
|190
|Keywise Cars Ltd
|273
|+13
|191
|Corner Park Garages
|273
|+3
|192
|Mercedes-Benz Retail Group
|270
|193
|Greenlight Automotive
|267
|-8
|194
|Ballyrobert
|266
|-37
|195
|PRV Phoenix Vehicle Resale
|265
|+17
|196
|Jagland Empire Ltd
|263
|-17
|197
|Brooke MOT
|262
|-19
|198
|Motortrust UK
|261
|+13
|199
|Broad Oak Motor Group
|261
|+9
|200
|The Car Warehouse
|261
|-18