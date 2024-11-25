Log in
Used car sales continue to grow in October at the top 200 most stocked dealers

  • Used car sales up 2.4% compared to September
  • The number of used cars in stock fell during October
  • Arnold Clark is still the most stocked dealer group

Time 6:46 am, November 25, 2024

The number of used cars sold by the top 200 most stocked dealers increased by 2.4% in October, according to the latest data.

Sales increased from 161,012 in September to 164,945, which was just under 4,000 more.

Figures from CarCondor.co.uk revealed that it was franchised dealers in particular who saw the biggest increase in sales last month.

Franchise used car sales were up 2.9% for the month, compared to 2.25% up for car supermarkets and a very small increase of 0.32% for independent dealerships.

When looking at this split by stock size it highlights further how hard sales were for smaller independent dealers last month.

Those businesses with less than 500 cars in stock saw sales fall by 7.16%.

For those with stock of 500 to 999 and those with more than 5,000 cars in stock, they saw sales up 2.58% and 2.53% respectively.

However, those selling between 1000 and 4,999 saw sales up 12.22%.

Stock levels fell by 2.1% during October, which was reasonably stable compared to the shifts seen in the months before.

Arnold Clark was once again the car dealer with the most used cars in stock, with 14,895 cars.

The top four sports all stayed the same in October, with Sytner, Evans Halshaw and Marshall holding onto their places.

Group 1 Automotive moved up two places, overtaking Cinch and Bristol Street Motors though.

The fastest-selling car of October was the Tesla Model 3, knocking the Mercedes-Benz GLB off its two-month-long perch.

The Ford Fiesta remains the top-seller.

Here is the list in full.


Rank Dealer Avg Stock Change
1 Arnold Clark 14,895
2 Sytner 10,015
3 Evans Halshaw 8,917
4 Marshall 8,783
5 Group 1 Automotive 7,929  +2
6 Cinch 7,830  -1
7 Bristol Street Motors 7,447  -1
8 Lookers 6,421
9 Stratstone 4,454  +1
10 MotorPoint 3,693  -1
11 JCT600 3,193
12 Steven Eagell 2,924
13 Stoneacre 2,904
14 Listers 2,642
15 John Clark 2,443
16 Available Car 2,329
17 Hendy Group 2,105
18 Parks Motor Group 2,023  +1
19 Johnson Cars Limited 1,966  -1
20 Car Supermarket 1,871
21 Snows Group 1,801
22 Perrys 1,751  +1
23 Fords of Winsford 1,674  -1
24 Eastern Western 1,647  +3
25 Trust Ford 1,640  +1
26 Stellantis and you 1,609  -1
27 Carsa 1,485  -3
28 Car Base 1,455
29 Glyn Hopkin 1,403  +1
30 Lloyd Motor Group 1,378  +2
31 Mon Motors Ltd 1,312  +3
32 Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall 1,300  -1
33 Cars 4 You Ltd 1,290  -4
34 Allen Motor Group 1,248  +7
35 Yeomans 1,244
36 Pentagon Motor Group 1,243  -3
37 V12 Sports and Classics 1,176  +5
38 Hippo Motor Group 1,146  -1
39 Hilton Garage 1,131  -3
40 Sinclair Group 1,121  -2
41 RRG-Group 1,089  -2
42 Brayleys 1,084  +7
43 Williams 1,072  -3
44 Motorparks 1,038  -1
45 Dick Lovett 1,015
46 Swansway 1,014  -2
47 Holdcroft 998
48 HPL Motors 957
49 Bridgend Motor Group 937  -3
50 Vindis 925  +1
51 Harwoods Group 919  +3
52 Cargiant 911  +23
53 CarWorld Car Supermarket 879  +3
54 Formula 1 Car Supermarket 874  -4
55 Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair 866  -2
56 Eden Motor Group 846  +23
57 Hartwell 832  +3
58 Hilton Car Supermarket 817  +20
59 Vospers Motor House Ltd 798  +2
60 Endeavour Automotive Group 789  +5
61 Worcester Carsales 777  -6
62 Donnelly Group 774  -5
63 Motor Range 750  +3
64 Halliwell Jones 749  +8
65 Hammond Cars 745  -3
66 Frank G Gates Ltd 741  +16
67 Renault Retail Group 738  +6
68 Vantage Motorgroup 735  -1
69 Quality Part X 733  -11
70 Peoples 733  +19
71 EMG Motor Group 731  -12
72 Agnew Group 728  -4
73 Chorley Group 728  -4
74 Saxton 4×4 726  -10
75 Thurlow Nunn 705  -5
76 Dace Motor Group 705  -13
77 Car Planet 704  -6
78 Car Time 701  -2
79 Citygate Automotive Ltd 693  +1
80 Wilsons of Epsom 683  -6
81 Cars2 681
82 JCB Group 671  -5
83 Peter Vardy 644  +1
84 Sandicliffe 637  +3
85 Richmond Motor Group 608  +17
86 Brindley Garages 608
87 Norton Way Group 601  +10
88 Caffyns 599  -5
89 Parkway Volkswagen 589  -4
90 Riverside Motor Group 588  +1
91 LSH Auto UK Limited 587  +1
92 SG Petch 582  +8
93 Marriott Motor Group 567  -3
94 Arbury 561  +1
95 Motorvogue 548  -7
96 Penton Securities Limited 546
97 Hawkins Motor Group 541  -3
98 Jardine Motors Group 534  -46
99 Waylands 531  +2
100 Day’s Motor Group 521  +4
101 W R Davies 508  +4
102 Platinum Motor Group 497  +14
103 Peter Cooper Motor Group 496  +10
104 Startin Group 495  -11
105 Berry Chiswick BMW 483  +2
106 Howards Motor Group 483  -8
107 Grange 478  -4
108 Acorn Group Ltd 470  +20
109 National car Supermarket 470  +20
110 Eddie Wright Car Supermarket 469  -1
111 Jemca Group 466  +7
112 Northwest Autos 464  -1
113 Read Motor Group 463  -5
114 Anchor Vans 452  +22
115 St Leonards Motors Group 451  -16
116 Premier Car Supermarket 448  +5
117 Motorhub 447  -11
118 DM Keith 444  +1
119 John Banks Group 442  -9
120 Gravells 442  -3
121 Hatfields 438  +5
122 Wilson and Co 432  +3
123 Ancaster 427  -9
124 Baylis Vauxhall 419  -9
125 FJ Chalke and Vale Motors 419  -5
126 Pinetree Car Superstore 416  -4
127 Ron Skinner & Sons 413  -4
128 Shelbourne Motors 412  -1
129 Desira Group PLC 398  +3
130 Bassetts 396  +8
131 Vanstar 396  -7
132 FRF Toyota 391  +24
133 Chapel House Motor Group 380  +9
134 Ron Brooks 380  -4
135 Roadside Motors 379  -2
136 Birchwood Group 378  -5
137 Right Car Supermarket 375
138 Sandown Motor Group 367  -26
139 Top Gear Stoke Ltd 366
140 J Toomey Motors Ltd 364  +6
141 Burrows Motor Company 363  -6
142 Heritage Automotive 354  +9
143 Cox Motor Group 352  +6
144 Bowker Motor Group 351  +18
145 Your Ford Centre 350  -5
146 Oakwood Motor Company 349  +22
147 Southern Prestige Cars 349  -4
148 Martins Group 348  -3
149 Wheels Van Centre Ltd 347  -15
150 Nuneaton Car Sales 346  +2
151 TC Harrison Ford 344  +4
152 Stephen James Group 338  +45
153 Smiths Motor Group 338  +13
154 Wessex Garages 336  +41
155 TMS Motor Group 335  +3
156 Ray Chapman Motors 332  +4
157 Drift Bridge Group 330  -13
158 David Hayton 329  -4
159 Vision Motors Direct 328  -6
160 Holden Group 326  -12
161 Affordable Cars 325  +2
162 Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield 324  -3
163 Auto 100 323  +4
164 Fish Brothers (Swindon) Limited 320  +12
165 Van National 319  -4
166 Paul Rigby Limited 317  +5
167 Dales Cornwall 315  -17
168 Pulman Motor Group 313  -27
169 Stebbings 311  -4
170 H.R. Owen 309  -1
171 Foray Motor Group 309  +15
172 John Grose Group Ltd 308  +27
173 Nick King Car Sales 305  +7
174 Auto AXS 305  -10
175 WJ King Group 302  +9
176 Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley 301  -2
177 Murray Group 301  -7
178 London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd) 296  -3
179 MP Motor Company Limited 294  +34
180 SERE Motors 292  +7
181 Motor 4 U Ltd 290  -9
182 Lawson Motor Company 289  +40
183 Mercedes-Benz South West 287  +38
184 Ocean Group 286  +6
185 Blackbird Crossroads Motors 285  -12
186 The Car Group 284  -39
187 Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd 284  -10
188 Colin Francis Cars 283  -7
189 Jeff White Motors 280
190 Keywise Cars Ltd 273  +13
191 Corner Park Garages 273  +3
192 Mercedes-Benz Retail Group 270
193 Greenlight Automotive 267  -8
194 Ballyrobert 266  -37
195 PRV Phoenix Vehicle Resale 265  +17
196 Jagland Empire Ltd 263  -17
197 Brooke MOT 262  -19
198 Motortrust UK 261  +13
199 Broad Oak Motor Group 261  +9
200 The Car Warehouse 261  -18

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



