Volkswagen dealership reunites pet owner with beloved Cockatiel after bird ruffles a few feathers at Scunthorpe showroom

From the Ford Falcon to the Aston Martin Cygnet, several cars have been named after birds down the years.

Sadly, there is no vehicle in the current VW range with an ornithological name but has not stopped one dealership from getting up close and personal with a feathered friend.

That is because, earlier this week, Marshall Volkswagen Scunthorpe was paid a flying visit from a curious cockatiel which had escaped from home.

The bird – named Paco – left staff looking after a very different type of wings when it swooped into the showroom unexpectedly.

The surprise guest certainly ruffled a few feathers as it was pictured perched on the shoulders of employees and posing next to toy cars.

Despite enjoying his company, those at the dealership soon realised that Paco must be a missing pet and conducted a root and branch search on social media to find Paco’s owner.

Amazingly, the hunt was successful and yesterday (March 15), Paco was reunited with his delighted owner, Doriana.

A Tweet from Marshall’s official Twitter account said: ‘We’re pleased to announce that Paco the Cockatiel has now been reunited with his owner!

‘Further to Paco’s flying visit into Marshall Volkswagen Scunthorpe yesterday, his owner saw our social media posts and got in touch.’

🦜 Tweet Update… Tweet Update…Tweet Update We’re pleased to announce that Paco the Cockatiel has now been reunited with his owner! 👍 Further to Paco’s flying visit into Marshall #Volkswagen #Scunthorpe yesterday, his owner saw our social media posts and got in touch. pic.twitter.com/Coi52Lhcrl — Marshall Volkswagen (@Marshall_VW) March 15, 2023

Who knows? Maybe the Volkswagen Cockatiel is just around the corner…