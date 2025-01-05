Volkswagen Golf knocks Ford Fiesta off top spot as it is named most financed used car of 2024

The Volkswagen Golf was the most financed car of 2024 in a list dominated by small, affordable models.

That is according to new data from Close Brothers Motor Finance, which has been looking back at its most popular vehicles of last year.

The firm found that the Golf was its most financed vehicle throughout the year, overtaking the long-standing Ford Fiesta into top spot.

The Fiesta, and its stablemate – the Focus – scooped second and third spots respectively, ahead of the Mercedes’ A-Class and BMW’s 3 Series.

The likes of the BMW 1 Series, Vauxhall Corsa and Audi A3 also featured in the top 10, as finance customers flocked to smaller cars throughout the year.

Close Brothers’ most financed cars of 2024

Volkswagen Golf Ford Fiesta Ford Focus BMW 3 Series Mercedes A-Class Nissan Qashqai BMW 1 Series Vauxhall Corsa Mercedes C-Class Audi A3

Reacting to the results, John Cassidy, managing director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, added: ‘The continuing challenges facing motorists is reflected in the selection of petrol and diesel vehicles on this list.

‘Owing to the rising cost of motoring, which is becoming unaffordable for some drivers, it’s little surprise to see economical, practical cars make up the bulk of the top 10.

‘This will cause further headaches for manufacturers who are having to produce electric vehicles in line with the ZEV mandate, despite limited consumer demand.

‘This will need to be a focus point for the Government in 2025. Electric vehicle infrastructure, such as charging points, remains inadequate for widespread adoption, and the removal of incentives, such as exemption from excise duty, could further stall the transition away from traditional petrol and diesel vehicles.

‘This will require immediate attention if the government’s plans to ban new petrol and diesel vehicles in the near future is to be achievable.’