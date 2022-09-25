Volkswagen offers glimpse of future with new Gen.Travel concept

Volkswagen says it wants to introduce an alternative to short-haul flights with the unveiling of a futuristic new concept car.

Named the Gen.Travel, the space-aged model is a fully-electric prototype that would drive itself thanks to Level 5 autonomous driving capabilities.

The design features a highly adaptable module interior that can be adapted for different types of journey, depending on the distance covered.

The cabin has space to seat up to four people in the cabin, while there’s a large table in the middle too.

Designers have also included dynamic lighting, which Volkswagen says helps to avoid motion sickness. For overnight trips, two seats can be folded flat and converted into comfortable single beds.

In order to prevent injuries, a new passenger restraint system promises ‘maximum safety’ even when occupants are lying down.

Dr. Nikolai Ardey, head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, said: ‘In the group-wide Volkswagen Innovation Research department, we are further advancing this idea, showing how our customers will be able to experience mobility in the future – for example, as a service.

‘With Gen.Travel, we can already experience today what will be possible in the near future with innovative technology. Door-to-door travel at a new level. Emission-free and stress-free.’

Many of the interior elements of the car are made using sustainable materials, while the exterior is divided into two parts. The glass cabin is incorporated into the lower section, while wing doors make entering and exiting the vehicle easier.

The Gen.Travel also incorporates active suspension that can calculate vertical and lateral movements and optimise the driving speed accordingly.