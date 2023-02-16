Volkswagen puts upcoming Touareg through its paces as SUV enters final stage of testing

Volkswagen has revealed its upcoming Touareg SUV is in its final stage of testing and will be unveiled in full this summer.

The German outfit has been pushing the much-talked about model to its limits in the snowy winter conditions of Swedish Lapland.

A series of heavily camouflaged images have been released to tease the release of the off-roader, while VW ensure all its components are up to the chilly conditions.

They also show off a a handful of styling features, including Volkswagen’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlight technology that uses 38,400 micro LEDs.

As well as being incredibly bright, they incorporate a feature which allows the driver to keep them set to ‘main beam’ yet they’ll adjust to avoid dazzling oncoming road users.

The Touareg’s rear badge is illuminated for the first time on a European Volkswagen too. This has only been permitted in Europe since January 2023, with Volkswagen’s lit-up logo previously only allowed in Chinese and American markets.

Volkswagen has also stated that the Touareg uses various new sensors to give the best possible performance.

On the roof, there’s a new load sensor connected directly to the chassis electronics. It means that the chassis can be adjusted if the sensor detects that a roof rack or box has been installed, passing information to systems such as the electronic stability control to aid stability.

All cars run on standard steel springs, though optional two-chamber air suspension will be available to provide an even more comfortable ride.

Inside, Volksways says that the Touareg will feature a new ‘Innovision Cockpit’ operated via a large central touchscreen.

It’ll relay high-definition mapping back to the driver, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can both be accessed wirelessly, rather than via a USB connection.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.