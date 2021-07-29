Log in
Volkswagen TaigoVolkswagen Taigo

Car News

Volkswagen reveals new Taigo coupe-style SUV that’s heading to Europe

  • Volkswagen reveals new entry-level SUV called the Taigo
  • The brand’s first coupe-style SUV built for Europe
  • Prices are expected to start around £20,000

Time 22 seconds ago

Volkswagen has revealed its new entry-level SUV the Taigo.

The new compact model will be VW’s first coupe-style SUV in Europe and is based on the Brazillian-built and designed Nivvus – but re-engineered for the European market.

The Taigo is larger than the T-Cross and based on the same MQB A0 platform as the Volkswagen Polo, and will be made on the same production line in Pamplona, Spain.

Advert

Despite its coupe roof, Volkswagen promises an impressive interior space and a 438-litre boot.

Its engine range is expected to share what’s available in Polo and T-Cross too, with turbocharged petrol engines ranging from 94bhp to 148bhp.

Although it’s something often seen on more premium cars in the Volkswagen range, the Taigo will have LED lights stretching across the full rear of the car. Matrix headlights will also be fitted on high-spec models and there will be a choice of two-tone colour schemes.

The Taigo will received all of Volkswagen’s latest technology inside, with digital dials and a 9.2-inch touchscreen.

Advert

Prices haven’t been announced yet but it’s expected the Taigo will undercut the T-Cross and therefore they will start from around £20,000.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190