Volkswagen Tiguan mounts £200,000 Aston Martin at luxury car dealership in Manchester

Police have launched an investigation after the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan lost control and mounted a £200,000 Aston Martin outside a high end car dealership.

Images posted on social media show the grey SUV resting precariously on the bonnet of a 73 plate DBS, at Aston Martin Manchester, in Wilmslow.

The driver of the Touareg is said to have lost control while passing the dealership and reversed dangerously into the luxury vehicle.

The Knutsford Guardian reports that the incident took place at 4.37pm on May 7 with ‘debris left strewn across the forecourt’.

A specialist recovery team were later called to pull the VW off of the luxury vehicle, which was left ‘crushed and damaged’.

One onlooker told the Sun: ‘It’s not clear exactly what happened but the driver of the VW somehow lost control, mounted the pavement and a small wall and the car’s back end landed right on the bumper of the Aston Martin.

“It was a classic case of “you can’t park there mate”.

‘There was shards of glass and metal and the floor so it must have done quite a bit of damage.

‘The driver will have been pretty embarrassed because dealership staff came running out to see what happened and people on the street started gawking and taking photos.

‘The Tiguan driver wasn’t injured but they face a pretty hefty insurance bill.’

After a hefty clear up operation, the Stratstone dealership – which counts several Premier League footballers among its customers – was soon back to normal.

Damage to the Aston Martin – up for sale for £209,900 – is expected to run into the tens of thousands of pounds.

The Cheshire Police spokesman said: ‘Both vehicles have been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

‘No arrests have been made and there were no injuries.’