Volkswagen’s new electric ID.5 goes on sale with range of up to 313 miles

Volkswagen’s latest electric car has gone on sale with a range of up to 313 miles and a starting price of £50,550.

The couple-styled ID.5 and ID.5 GTX SUV is the flagship of the ID-badged series, and thanks to a charging speed of up to 135kW its battery can be topped up to 80 per cent in 29 minutes.

That equates to around 62 miles per six minutes of charging.

There are also three outputs – 172bhp in the PS Pro, 201bhp in the PS Pro Performance and 295bhp in the tip-top GTX models – while GTX-specification cars also get a dual motor setup with all-wheel drive.

Three specifications are on offer, namely, Tech, Max and the GTX Max, with that final trim level acting as a standalone level. The GTX Max has a claimed range of 296 miles.

All cars have a panoramic sunroof plus ID.Light LED matrix headlights and LED tail-lights.

Three-zone climate control is standard too, along with an augmented reality head-up display plus 12-way electrically adjustable seats with massage function.

The ID.5 boasts a 549-litre boot as well.

Entry-level Tech cars get 20-inch alloy wheels and sport seats, while Max and GTX boast an efficiency-boosting heat pump.

GTX models have redesigned bumpers and upholstery with contrast red stitching, GTX-branded door sill protectors and GTX logos on the steering wheel and screens.

Prices for the ID.5 GTX start at £58,640.

The ID.5 is the brand’s second electric SUV after the ID.4, and VW has also lowered the entry point into the larger-battery ID.4 with the ID.4 Life Pro. Priced from £41,430, it has a claimed range of up to 318 miles.