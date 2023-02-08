Volvo splashes out more than £16m on two new showrooms in Scotland and England

Volvo has spent more than £16m on two new showrooms in the UK with the first one due to open later this week.

Volvo Cars Edinburgh in Lonehead Drive is set to open its doors on Friday (Feb 10), having moved from Glasgow Road.

The £10m development features Volvo Car UK’s signature lounge area, with Scandinavian furniture, where customers can relax and enjoy Swedish cakes while their car is looked after, or can work while they wait, with free wi-fi laid on.

An interior viewing window will let them see everything that’s going on in the new workshops.

The retailer’s new home will also feature eight charging points for Volvo’s growing range of EVs, as the manufacturer looks to become a fully electric car maker by 2030.

It will also offer a streamlined service to car owners that halves waiting times, with two technicians working on each car.

In addition, the same technician will liaise with the customer, from booking to explaining the work that has been carried out.

Bryan Muir, head of business at Volvo Cars Edinburgh, said: ‘We are delighted to be opening a new chapter in Volvo Cars Edinburgh’s journey with a new, state-of-the-art showroom.

‘With petrol and diesel cars slowly becoming a thing of the past, we’ve ensured our new sustainable facility is future-ready.’

Meanwhile, work has begun on transforming a disused site in Hertfordshire into a £6m-plus Volvo showroom.

Construction work on the dealership in Elstree began last month and is expected to be finished by September 2023.

The site will be operated by Endeavour Automotive and the showroom will be known as Volvo Cars North West London, adding to Endeavour’s existing Volvo sites in Watford and Colindale.

A large 70kVa solar panel system will be installed on the Elstree building’s roof, as will rainwater harvesting facilities. More than 20 AC and DC electric car charging points will also be available.

Kristian Elvefors, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said of the Elstree showroom: ‘This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for Volvo Car UK.

‘This landmark new showroom will be a flagship site for Volvo and will be reflective of the electrifying future that our brand has in the UK.

‘The showroom has been designed with Volvo’s key priorities in mind – the consumer and sustainability.’

He added: ‘Our goal at Volvo Car UK has always been to ensure our customers receive the best service paired with the best quality products.

‘We’re confident that this new venture with Endeavour Automotive is the next step in continuing to deliver the highest of standards to our customers.’

John Caney, chief executive of the Car Dealer Top 100 firm, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Volvo Car UK for this new venture.

‘The showroom is a wonderful investment in the local area and will result in a disused site becoming a hub of electrified, sustainable, premium motoring.’

He added: ‘The showroom will not only feature Volvo’s range of incredible cars, but it will also be the new head office for Endeavour Automotive, marking the start of an exciting future for the company.

‘We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our new home later this year.’

Pictured at top is the new Volvo Cars Edinburgh showroom while it was being built

