Volvo U-turns on estate cars and will reintroduce them to UK market

Volvo will reintroduce estate cars to the UK after axing them last year in favour of SUVs, it has confirmed.

The Swedish carmaker ashocked customers and media in 2023 when it announced it would remove estate models from its UK range and focus on SUVs instead. At the time, Volvo said it was bowing to customers’ preferences for SUVs.

However, Volvo has now U-turned and will reintroduce the V60 and V90 imminently, according to Autocar, due to a resurgence in interest in estate cars, the carmaker said.

The V60 will be available with either a 197bhp 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine or a petrol plug-in hybrid with a combined 455bhp.

The larger V90 will only come with a revised plug-in hybrid powertrain producing 350bhp, with 0-60mph talking just over five seconds.

Volvo told Autocar: ‘We removed the V60 and V90 from sale in the UK last August amid falling appetite for estate cars. While this remains a long-term trend, we have seen a resurgence for our estate products in recent months and have decided to reintroduce the V60 and V90 to our UK portfolio in response to this. We will begin taking orders next month.

‘When operating in a fast-moving industry, we continually re-evaluate our product portfolio to ensure we have the right mix to serve all our customers. As part of this process, it is not uncommon for us to remove certain models or derivatives from sale and reintroduce them later.

‘We were thrilled by the many comments from customers and media last year, with many stories and memories of how our estate cars have been a huge part of their lives. We look forward to helping create more.’

Pricing for the reintroduced V60 and V90 models is expected to be released in the coming weeks.