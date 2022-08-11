Warning issued as scam caller pretends to be linked to RMI as they try to find out about security

A warning has gone out over a caller pretending to be linked to the Retail Motor Industry Federation and asking about security systems.

The Independent Garage Association (IGA), which is part of the automotive trade body, says it was contacted by a member about a call they got from someone who said they were phoning from an alarm company and falsely claimed that they were associated with the RMI.

IGA chairman Stuart James has contacted its members, saying: ‘The member sensed that something wasn’t quite right and called the IGA to check.

‘They felt the caller was fishing to establish if the garage had an up-to-date alarm and CCTV system, possibly to see if the premises were vulnerable.’

James added that the IGA hadn’t been able to contact whoever called the member, nor had it been able to trace the company.

‘We would like to remind members to be cautious of unsolicited calls from organisations claiming to be associated with the IGA or RMI, or seeking potentially sensitive information,’ he said.

He emphasised that any communications promoting third party offers via the IGA always came directly from the organisation itself.

‘The IGA does not pass member details on to any third party organisation without…express permission.’

And he urged members to call its member services team on 01788 225908 or email [email protected] if contacted by a business claiming to be associated with the IGA or RMI and they haven’t asked for such an approach.

Suspicious fraudulent activity can also be reported to Action Fraud via its website or on 0300 123 2040.