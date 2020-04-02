Warranty Administration Services marked its 30-year partnership with automotive group Hendy in celebratory style – as well as a £3,000 donation to the Hendy Foundation.

Alan Davison, managing director of the leading self-funded car dealer warranty company, which is based in Lincoln, said he was delighted to celebrate the long-standing partnership that has provided the Hendy Approved Used Car Programme since 1990.

‘We have worked closely with the Hendy team over the years and have similar visions and values,’ he said. ‘Hendy has trusted us to fulfil its commitment to its used car buyers and we now look forward to the next 30 years.’

The occasion was marked with a lunch at Lincoln Civic Offices and the presentation of a £3,000 cheque to the Hendy Foundation.

Hendy chief executive Paul Hendy and used car sales director Simon Palmer were guests of honour, and Hendy praised Warranty Administration Services for being a valuable partner.

‘Warranty Administration Services has provided a great service to us and our customers over the last 30 years and the company really understands our business and our service to customers,’ said Paul. ‘We were delighted to celebrate the 30th anniversary milestone and were thrilled with the donation to Hendy Foundation which will be used to help charities in the areas in which Hendy operates.’

Hendy Foundation chairwoman Rebecca Hendy said the donation was an amazing gesture from WAS and thanked the company for its generosity.

‘The trustees really appreciate this donation and we look forward to using the money to make a positive impact on organisations in the south and south-west,’ said Rebecca.

Pictured in the back row from left to right are Alan Davison, Simon Palmer, Paul Hendy, Edward Langley and Paul Bromage. On the front row from left to right are Tracy Palmer, Rebecca Hendy and Jo Rimmer.

