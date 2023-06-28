Warranty First – Highly Commended Warranty Provider of the Year 2023

A good warranty means so much to car dealerships – and we see time and time again that voters in the Car Dealer Power Awards are passionate about this category.

A good warranty partner protects dealers as much as it does consumers while removing headaches when things go wrong.

Warranty First was praised by its customers and the business told Car Dealer it was thrilled to be named highly commended in this category.

It said: ‘We’re delighted to be recognised by our dealer partners to this extent.

‘Warranty First has been undergoing considerable expansion over the last 18 months so this recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication, and great results of our growing team.

‘It goes without saying that the commendation has been a welcome surprise to the team, and because the awards are nominated by the dealers themselves, it means so much more to us than if we had entered ourselves.’

Warranty First explained that it has grown significantly in head count and that this has meant it’s also seen significant results too.

It said: ‘Our portfolio of dealer partners is expanding at a quicker rate than we’ve ever seen.

‘It’s essential to us that we constantly focus on refining our products and processes to ensure we always deliver leading warranty provision – and outstanding service levels at all times.

‘Following this jump in growth, we now have the capacity to partner with dealers throughout all parts of the UK by offering excellent bespoke training solutions and of course great warranty products too.’

Warranty First added: ‘2023 has so far seen five out of six record months for us at Warranty First due to a combination of new product launches and of course the hard work of our ever-expanding teams – there’s plenty more where that came from too.

‘Externally, we know it’s tough out there for dealers. This is why we anticipate that more and more customers will look for support to ensure that suppliers like us really do partner with them and bring their products to life.

‘It’s so important to add valuable profit streams to support chassis profits which can be so hard to maintain in a challenging market.

‘We have some very exciting new launches coming soon to really help dealers manage the profits warranty delivers for their businesses.

‘Of course our team of experienced account managers are ready to help drive bespoke training and coaching to make sure these valuable results land for all our dealer partners as a constant.’