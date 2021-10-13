Warranty Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

After scooping the title in this category last year, Warrantywise were over the moon to retain the crown once again year.

Chief executive Lawrence Whittaker told James Baggott: ‘We’re so, so thrilled to have won for the second year running.

‘Following last year when we won, we’ve continued to build our business, and to win for a second time is testament to the hard work the team have put in and obviously the benefit to the customer that we continue to give.

‘We’re super, super, super proud.’

Keeping dealers happy isn’t always the easiest of things to do, but Whittaker said Warrantywise achieved it by focusing on the customers – the dealer and the end user – adding: ‘If you do that, you can’t really go too far wrong.’

The company has made massive investments in its dealer portal, offering a trade-to-trade app too.

‘We really think it’s critical to provide dealers with the absolute best systems so that they can not only buy a warranty but they can get their HPI checks, they can get their trade-to-trade, they can buy their point-of-sale – everything that a dealer might need to do is there on the portal.’

Citing the ‘Amazon effect’ of people’s expectations regarding ease and speed of purchasing, Whittaker added that Warrantywise aimed to make things as simple as possible for customers.

‘I think the big benefit of what we’ve done in the past 12 months is to continue to make those processes more simple and quicker for the dealer to use.’

A smiling Whittaker added that the firm’s growing workforce would be ‘over the moon’ with its latest Car Dealer Power triumph.

He added: ‘What with Covid and everything that has come along with that, to come out of that and be a stronger business and to have won this award, the team are just going to be so pleased.’