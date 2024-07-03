Warranty Solutions Group – Extra Mile Award 2024

Car Dealer Power’s Extra Mile Award is designed to recognise the firms that go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to looking after their customers.

These are the companies that our readers have highlighted as really helping them improve their businesses.

Warranty Solutions Group, which was also highly commended in the Warranties category, is well respected by its dealer customers, and we received some brilliant feedback about this firm from our readers this year.

Newly appointed group commercial director Neil Monks said it felt ‘absolutely fantastic’ to have won this award.

‘The biggest thing here is that the hard work that a lot of people put in behind the scenes sometimes doesn’t get recognised, so a huge, big thank-you to all the dealers that took the time and trouble to vote for us, because it sort of establishes a benchmark for excellence in the market.

‘I was told that this award spans 19 categories, so to achieve recognition in this way is absolutely fantastic. It means so much to us. It’s a fantastic honour.’

Monks said he believed it was Warranty Solutions Group’s staff that made the company the best in its field.

‘Without our people, we don’t have a business. We have quite an innovate spirit. We don’t procrastinate, we get things done really, really quickly, and we’re quite a nimble business.

‘Somebody told me the other day that they added up to over 1,000 years of industry experience, so we’re a very dynamic business, which makes us different, we think.’

The past year has seen remarkable growth for Warranty Solutions Group, recently hitting the milestone of 2,000 dealers trading with it, meaning it now processes well over 8,000 policies a month.

Key moments during the year included the BuySafe product launch in an exclusive deal with Carwow, introducing a paint protection product with its partners at Tetrosyl, and launching a new system.

Looking ahead, Monks said Warranty Solutions Group had a lot of things planned for the next year, including several new product launches. It was also close to signing ‘some quite large partner contracts’.

He added that the most important thing for the company was to expand with its products.

‘Our dealer network is expanding, but if I look at the industry as a whole, there are quite a few dynamic changes going on around AI, EVs, online trading, new ways of dealers making profits.

‘So we’ve just got to capture all of those, understand what the market wants and cater for it accordingly. But we think we’re in a good place.’