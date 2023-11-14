Warrington used car dealer slapped with enforcement order after breaching council demands

A used car dealer in Warrington has received a slap on the wrist from the local authority after it was found to be in breach of planning regulations.

As part of its original planning permission, granted in 2015, Advantage Cars is restricted in how many vehicles it is allowed to display at one time.

However, the firm has now been served with a council enforcement order after it was found not to have complied with the measure.

The Warrington Guardian reports that Section 4 of Warrington Borough Council’s operating conditions has been breached by the outfit.

According to the original conditions: ‘No more than 18 cars shall be displayed on the site at any one time.’

Going forward, the latest enforcement order means that the dealer must now takes steps to display no more than 18 cars on the site at any one time.

Failure to meet the demands could lead to a prosecution by Warrington Borough Council.

On its part, the local authority must now ‘publish steps that the relevant party can take to ensure it is compliant with planning regulations’.

The council previously refused Advantage Cars permission to build a new car wash in 2019. The enforcement order was issued on November 7.