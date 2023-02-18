Watch amazing drone video inside Sytner’s whopping Audi West London car dealership

Fancy paying Europe’s largest Audi dealer a flying visit? Well, now you can thanks to this amazing drone video.

Sytner’s Audi West London team has commissioned a special video of its five storey dealership to give customers a unique insight of what to expect when they visit the famous site.

Shared exclusively with Car Dealer Magazine and published on our YouTube channel above, the video was created by videographer Nico Turner.

Turner flies his drone around the dealership – which is situated next to the M4 on the way into London – to show off the Sytner site’s incredible facilities and stock.

Posting the video on his LinkedIn page, head of business Glenn Matthews explained the video showcases the site’s new customer business lounge, boardroom and redesigned handover bays.

Matthews told Car Dealer: ‘I decided to commission a drone video of our business as many people are aware of our location and its iconic status and one of the gateways to London – but many may not have seen inside.

‘Although we can’t capture all 190,000 square foot of the facility on a video we feel this helps potential purchasers, our loyal customer base or just car enthusiasts get a quick insight to what is behind the five storeys of steel and glass – in fact, one interesting point is the facility is bigger underground than it is above!

‘We just hope people like seeing the video – they’ll certainly get to witness some awesome drone piloting! We’re all very proud to work at this site as well as being part of the Sytner Group.’

When Audi West London first opened in October 2009, reports suggested the build cost £45m, and at the time it was the largest in the world. It’s thought that has been surpassed by Audi showrooms in China now, but it is still the largest in Europe.

It has three showroom floors and is able to display 122 cars, while 32 workshop bays are located underground.

Posting on LinkedIn, head of business at Taunton Audi Adam Lockley replied: ‘Absolutely amazing. The dealership itself is one thing, but the skill in the drone footage is insane.’

Main image: Google Streetview

