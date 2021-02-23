Waylands has joined the Kia dealer network and opened its first dealership with the brand in Reading.

The group was founded in 2017, and until now has been solely a Volvo franchisee.

The acquisition of Kia Reading takes the group to five locations in less than four years.

The new site is located just off the A33, south of Reading town centre, and will receive a subtle upgrade with new Waylands signage.

Waylands CEO John O’Hanlon said: ‘Reading Kia is our fifth opening, but first Kia dealership.

‘Since starting the company in 2017, it has been our teams’ passion to dedicate ourselves to the customer experience and putting them at the heart of our business.

‘We aim to take this same methodology into our new Kia business and are encouraged that Kia shares the same ideals and standards.

‘We think this makes Waylands and Kia a natural pairing that will benefit both brands and customers alike.’

In a recent Car Dealer survey, Kia was found to be the third largest dealer group with 190 dealerships.