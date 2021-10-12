Website Provider of the Year for Franchised Dealers – Car Dealer Power 2021

Car dealer websites have become far more complicated in a very short period of time.

Instead of simply showing what’s in stock, they now give salespeople their first opportunity to sell the car and in some cases complete the deal.

GForces were highly praised by their customers in our survey, who have been blown away by the quality of the e-commerce technology it’s been able to implement for them.

The business, now owned by the Automotive Transformation Group, was ahead of the curve with its e-commerce software and that meant they could switch to selling online fast in 2020 and into 2021.

Chief revenue officer at the Automotive Transformation Group Tim Smith said: ‘It is absolutely fantastic to win this award again.

‘It’s testimony to all of the amazing people who work not only on our software, the designers, developers and testers, but also obviously the support staff and everyone who sells and markets our company and software.

‘I’m so grateful to our customers for voting for us yet again, so thank you very much!’

Car Dealer asked Smith why he thinks GForces is so popular with dealers, and he said: ‘You have to have a good product to start with, and ours is in its sixth iteration so it keeps getting better, but it comes down to support.

‘We have to be there for our dealer partners, we have to back up what we sell and say.

‘Hopefully we do it with a bit of a smile and that’s really why I think a lot of our customers love us, it’s because of the team.’

Click play on the video above to hear what Smith had to say about the award win in full.