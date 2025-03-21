Log in
Weekly Briefing: Why Daksh Gupta thinks another dealer giant could be created

Time 9:57 am, March 21, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he explains why Daksh Gupta thinks another dealer giant could be created.

He’s also been chatting to Dacia bosses at the launch of the new Bigster where he asked what they thought of the divisive name – and do they really are how people pronounce their brand?

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Arnold Clark’s chargers
  • Another SMMT warning
  • Renuault unveils the R5 Turbo
  • HMRC names and shames dealers
  • Tesla still in demand
  • Close Brothers losses
  • Paul Brayley steps down

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

