Wessex Garages hands over 10 Nissan Townstars to construction company

Dealer group Wessex Garages has handed over 10 Nissan Townstar vans to a construction company based near Chepstow.

The 10 LCVs have been delivered to Certus Construction, specialists in groundworks, floor screeding and underfloor heating. The company’s headquarters are in Beachley, on the western side of the River Severn.

The Townstars, all petrol-powered models, have immediately been put to good use, with Certus employees driving them to construction sites across South Wales and the West Country.

Asked why the Nissan Townstars were selected to join the fleet, director Rob Wilson cited the high level of specification available; the value for money the vehicles represent; and the fact that they are economical to run.

The comprehensive five-year warranty on the vans was another important factor, he added.

Wilson said: ‘We are very pleased with our new Townstars and have been receiving plenty of positive feedback from colleagues who have been driving them. As the new year gets under way, they will certainly be put to good use throughout 2025 and beyond.’

The vehicles were supplied by Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff, where business specialist Alec Travillian said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to assist Certus Construction with the acquisition of their 10 new Townstars, guiding the process from start to finish.

‘It’s always interesting to interact with new companies, understand their needs and see how our range of LCVs can fit right in and get the job done.

‘We thank Rob Wilson and his team for their valued custom and look forward to the relationship between our two companies continuing to go from strength to strength.’

The next collaboration between Wessex Garages and Certus Construction will see three examples of Primastar – Nissan’s mid-size LCV – join the fleet in the coming weeks.