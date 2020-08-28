What Car? New Car Buying has added more than 100 retailers to its service including automotive retail giant Pendragon.

The rise takes the total number of franchised retailers on the website to more than 1,000.

Pendragon joins dealer groups Ford Retail, JCT 600, Hendy Group, Marshall Motor Group, Robins & Day, Snows, Vertu Motors, Vindis and Waylands Automotive who are already using What Car?’s New Car Buying platform.

What Car? average daily audiences, who generate more than 100,000 sessions on the site each day on average, will be shown the best new and stock car offers from across Pendragon’s network.

What Car?’s intelligent buyer profile analytics mean purchase leads will be matched to retailers in their area, with prices guaranteed via its Target Price mystery shopper data.

Kate Hannam, director of sales and commercial partnerships for What Car? said: ‘The combination of a great reputation for customer service and the geographical scale of Pendragon makes them the ideal partner for our New Car Buying audience, and it is extra special to sign such a high-profile retailer to take us over 1,000 active dealers using our online platform.

‘We have worked relentlessly through lockdown to keep evolving and improving our product, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see it grow exponentially since car dealers were allowed to reopen following lockdown.

‘It is fantastic news to welcome Pendragon on board – the levels of consumer and retail engagement are breaking records every week, and as a result we are breaking sales records all the time.’

Kim Costello, chief marketing officer for Pendragon added: ‘We are excited about our partnership. It gives us the ability to expand our digital offering and customer reach.

‘Being featured on the New Car Buying Platform further enhances the digital experience our customers want and is another example of how we are giving customers the ability to buy their car their way.’