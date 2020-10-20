What Car? is to waive all New Car Buying fees for retailers and OEMs in Wales during the forthcoming two-week lockdown.

Last month, it said it would refund all fees for any retailer or OEM using its New Car Buying platform that was caught up in a localised lockdown, as reported by Car Dealer.

It followed its pledge to waive all fees for its platform from March to September to support the industry as it recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

And as Wales prepares to enter a second national lockdown from 6pm on October 23 to first thing on November 9, retailers and OEMs having to close their doors as non-essential retail won’t face any fees when they use the platform.

What Car? says the move will help businesses continue to operate, despite showroom doors not being open to the public.

Rachael Prasher, managing director of What Car? publisher Haymarket Automotive, said: ‘Throughout the crisis we have tried to support the industry.

‘With Wales now introducing a temporary lockdown, we quickly made the decision to apply our money-back guarantee and waive all fees to the retailers and OEMs that operate in the country.

‘It’s important that dealers feel the support of the industry during these difficult times, and we wanted to reassure and remind our Welsh dealers that What Car? New Car Buying will not be a bill darkening their books when they reopen.’

Other measures include the availability of a dedicated service team to help with any queries immediately, running best-practice seminars, and the option of a more streamlined direct debit payment system.

