A bit of cosmetic work can breathe a whole new life into some models and gives car dealers new plus points to talk about with customers.

While some cars will get new stylish additions, in others it’ll give manufacturers a chance to put the latest tech in their cars.

Most importantly though, it brings cars that have already been on the market for a couple of years up to standard and inline – if not ahead – of the competition.

In 2021, there are lots if popular models that car makers will be reviving for car dealers’ showrooms.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla’s Model 3 has been on the market since 2019 in the UK, after customers waited years from paying a deposit until the cars arrived.

Now, just two years later, buyers will be able to buy a new and improved version of the popular electric car.

It gains new satin black surrounds for the windows and indicators as well as new alloy wheels.

Inside, there are new wireless charging pads and USB-C charging ports. Tesla also says that it has improved the car’s range, too.

Isuzu D-Max

The Isuzu D-Max pick-up has been a popular choice as a workhorse since it was first launched in 2005. It’s gone through several updates with special editions for the lifestyle markets too.

The brand’s dealers love it for its versatility, but new upgrades coming this year will give it an even more modern look and added refinement.

The headlights have been completely remodelled while an ultra-large grille dominates the front end of the truck.

Upgraded sound proofing should make the interior more refined, while updated rear suspension has been fitted to boost the car’s ride, too.

Kia Stinger

The Stinger is the very top of Kia’s range and therefore it’s no surprise the brand will be giving it some upgrades to bring it into 2021.

It may be a left-field choice in the executive saloon segment, but thanks to generous levels of standard equipment it has always been one which brought excellent value-for-money.

The exterior has been lightly revised with new exterior colours and alloy wheels, while inside a redesigned infotainment setup brings better functionality than before.

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

The update Bentley’s Bentayga Hybrid receives is actually the changes it already applied to it’s conventionally powered versions of the SUV model.

It’s quite a noticeable update, with a sharper exterior and a far sleeker rear-end design compared with the older car.

Inside, there’s a far more intuitive infotainment setup which brings graphics and improved ease-of-use.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio SUV has been on the market for a couple of years now and is due some updating, as the brand has being doing with its whole range recently.

Much of this update is to the exterior of the car, where darker trim around the headlights and grille help to give the Stelvio a stealthy, undercover look.

A new Ti trim has been added too, bringing the looks of the range-topping Quadrifoglio onto more conventionally-driven models.

Subaru XV

The Subaru XV is somewhat of a dark horse in the crossover segment. It was first launched in 2012 and was first updated in 2015.

The XV isn’t exactly a mainstream choice, but for those who want real practicality and functionality it is a great option.

This update brings light revisions to the exterior while also bolstering the car’s driver assistance equipment.

Mazda CX-5

The CX-5 is a large SUV from Mazda, first launched in 2012.

This latest update only looks to build upon this with the introduction of a new, more efficient petrol engine and a limited-edition trim level.

Exterior-wise there are new colours to choose from, but this is one subtle update indeed, while the interior benefits from a new infotainment system.

Fiat 500, 500X and 500L

Fiat knows not to mess too much with a good thing, and continues the classic 500 bloodline into today’s models but with modern features.

The new 500 features new trim levels and new colours to choose from.

The same updates have been given to its 500X and 500L stablemates, which also benefit from new trim levels and better levels of standard equipment.