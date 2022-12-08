With more people researching online than ever, getting your website right before customers visit the dealership is vital.

Great used car dealer websites let customers complete the parts of the buying journey they want to do in advance, simplifying the whole process.

Our two highly commended firms – Frosts Cars and Fratelli Cars – both impressed our judges with their great website experience but in the end there could only be one winner.

Taking top spot was Wilsons Epsom, which operates a smooth and easy-to-use website that lets buyers complete a large part of the buying journey online. Our judges also commented on how great the site looked and how it worked brilliantly.

A delighted Scott Billings, aftersales director at Wilsons Epsom, told Car Dealer: ‘It’s testament to all the hard work that people have put into it.

‘We’ve got a massively strong team working towards the website, pulling it together and looking at it every single day.

‘Everyone plays a massive part in making sure their section is up to date, whether that be sales, aftersales, parts or anything. It’s about making sure of it, looking at it and changing it.

‘The Used Car Awards are a very special occasion. It’s a nice thing to have recognition for what we’re doing.’

Crompton Way Motors

Fratelli Cars

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

Wilsons of Epsom

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘With more and more customers doing their research online, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic, having a top-dollar website has never been more important.

‘The Used Car Awards judges were looking for a great online experience with simple navigation and plenty of information about stock. A fresh and modern design was also a big plus.

‘Wilsons Epsom bagged a highly commended spot in this category at the 2021 Used Car Awards but have gone one better this year – and they are deserved winners.’

As well as dealing in used vehicles, Wilsons represents 11 leading manufacturers, selling new cars from brands such as Nissan, Hyundai and Peugeot.

It has been in operation for almost 120 years and serves huge swathes of south-east England.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer, added: ‘The quality of a website can have a big effect on the success of any business.

‘Wilsons are playing an absolute blinder with their site and I’m sure it will help the company continue to flourish.’

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below

Main image: Pictured from left are Amanda Symonds (MD of category sponsor CarGurus), sales director Spencer Chamberlain, finance director John Butler, sales director Stuart Hill, Scott Billings and Mike Brewer