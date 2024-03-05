Winners announced for Car Dealer Live tickets as exclusive event draws near

Car Dealer has drawn the winners of a competition to win tickets to this week’s Car Dealer Live.

The winners were pulled out of a hat this morning and have been contacted by email about how they can collect their tickets.

Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader, takes place this Thursday at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon and is packed with exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the motor trade.

Additional tickets to the event that were added after the first allocation sold out are now close to selling out too with sales likely to close later today.

Streaming tickets – costing £199 – will remain on sale after in person tickets have sold out and can even be booked on the day of the event.

All sessions will be live streamed on video so you can watch them at work or home.

The session videos will also be replayable after the event for those who want to watch them back again.

On the day there will be headline interviews with Peter Vardy and Peter Waddell, along with discussions with franchised, luxury and independent car dealers will also take place.

The day also aims to educate and inform attendees with a series of research sessions. Auto Trader, Google, Cox Automotive, iVendi and Automotive Transformation Group will all be delivering their insights at the event and their research papers will be available to download.

See this post for more details on all the research sessions and the topics up for discussion.

Directors from challenger car brands BYD and Nio will be appearing alongside manufacturing giant Stellantis at the exclusive Car Dealer Live event.

Tickets for car dealers and suppliers to the motor trade are in short supply at CarDealerLive.co.uk.