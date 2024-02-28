Google Vehicle Ads, used car forces of change and a look at future trends – the Car Dealer Live research sessions

Insight into Google’s new Vehicle Ads, an exclusive forecast of what’s happening next in the used car market and a detailed look at whether consumers really want to buy online.

All of these are topics of discussion taking place at next week’s Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Auto Trader – our exclusive ticket-only event for the motor trade.

Car Dealer Live takes place at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, next Thursday (March 7) and will feature packed panels with some of the biggest names in the motor trade.

In this story we’ll look in more detail at what each of our partners will be presenting at the event.

Headline interviews with Peter Vardy and Peter Waddell, along with discussions with franchised, luxury and independent car dealers will also take place – but the day also aims to educate and inform attendees with a series of research sessions.

All partners for the event have produced exclusive research or insights to be discussed on the main stage giving car dealers key takeaway points to go back and implement into their showrooms.

Each of these sessions will also feature special car dealer or manufacturer guests who will give their opinion on the research sessions live on the stage.

Auto Trader, Google, Cox Automotive, iVendi and Automotive Transformation Group will all be delivering their insights at next week’s event and their research papers will be available to download after the event.

Car Dealer has released more tickets to the event due to high demand but these are expected to sell out quickly. A handful of in person tickets are available, with a special rate for car dealers, while streaming tickets for those not able to make the day can also be secured on the event website.

Here’s what our partners will be discussing.

Auto Trader: The used car forces of change

Our headline partners will be presenting their latest thoughts on 2024’s forces of change for used car dealers at next week’s event.

Catherine Faiers, COO of Auto Trader, will be looking at how dealers can navigate fluctuating used car prices, delve into what consumers really think of used electric cars and explain their thoughts on online car sales.

‘We’re going to be talking about what we see are the key trends, the key industry themes that are going to shape 2024 for our partners,’ said Faiers.

Google: How do Vehicle Ads work?

Vehicle Ads are the much anticipated marketing solution for the motor trade which puts car dealer’s stock front and centre in consumer’s searches – but how does it work?

Google’s Mohammad Lone will be giving us the details on Google’s new advertising solution that’s currently in a closed beta trial with some dealers. He’ll explain how it works and how dealers can get their stock in front of car buyers on the world’s largest search engine.

‘It’s already been launched in the USA and some other markets where it’s seen great success which we will elaborate on more at Car Dealer Live,’ said Lone.

Cox Automotive: A detailed four-year forecast of the used car market



Cox Automotive have produced an industry-first, four-year used car market forecast by fuel type which will be launched exclusively at Car Dealer Live.

The detailed research looks at how the used car market is set to grow in the next four years, what will happen to ICE cars and what the loss of those cars not sold during the pandemic means to dealers.

Joining Cox Automotive’s insight director Phil Nothard on stage to discuss the research will be Dale Wyatt, Suzuki GB director, and Danny Minshall, regional retail director at car dealer group Greenhous.

Automotive Transformation Group: Car dealers’ concerns and how to tackle them

Car dealers’ concerns – from agency sales to electrification, consolidation to consumer demand – and how to deal with them, will be on the agenda for Automotive Transformation Group.

The digital specialists have looked at what’s worrying the motor trade and will give practical advice on how to make a success of the challenges.

CEO Tim Smith will be joined by Norton Way’s Ben Athow to discuss how dealers can improve their efficiency and increase sales with the help of digitalisation, omnichannel and AI.

iVendi: What do buyers really want from online car sales?



What do car buyers really want from dealerships when it comes to buying a car online – and do they even want to do it in the first place? iVendi have conducted an exclusive survey of more than 1,000 used car buyers that aims to answer the question.

CEO James Tew will be joined on stage by award-winning used car dealer Scott Sibley of Redgate Lodge, to delve into what parts of the buying process consumers are happy to complete online and what they’d rather do in a showroom.

‘We have surveyed 1,000 used car buyers and as part of that carried out some detailed interviews to give a 360 degree view of omnichannel retailing which we’ll showcase at Car Dealer Live,’ said Tew.

Car Dealer Live takes place next Thursday, March 7, at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.