Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy makes all the difference, says boss

Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy really does make a massive difference.

That’s the word from Warrantywise, which triumphed in last year’s awards.

Chief executive Lawrence Whittaker told us: ‘Winning Warranty Provider of the Year in 2020 was such a proud moment for the whole team at Warrantywise.

‘2020 was a year of transformational change. We invested significantly in our people and programmes to support those changes, and to have that recognised by the industry with an award – especially one voted for by the dealers – made it extra special.’

Car Dealer Power names the best suppliers to do business with, as well as the top manufacturers to represent, and Whittaker highlighted its importance, saying: ‘The Car Dealer Power awards are firmly established as an unrivalled badge of excellence.

‘It is the benchmark for professional standards and best practice and recognises the outstanding achievements in the industry.

‘For winners, it validates they are doing the right things for the dealer network.

‘From a dealer perspective, it means they can sell with confidence knowing they are working with a trusted partner who understands their business needs.’

He added: ‘The award has tremendous value. There is a lot of competition in the market, and it would be an incredible accolade if we were to win again.’

Looking back on the past year, Whittaker said: ‘2021 has been an incredible year for Warrantywise. The business has gone from strength to strength.

‘Despite the on-going pressures of Covid, Warrantywise has remained open for business.

‘We have ensured continuous levels of service to customers throughout these challenging times.

‘More than that, we have sustained the drive for continuous improvement and have lots of exciting projects and programmes planned for the year ahead.’

Other highlights of the past 12 months for Warrantywise, which was founded in 2000, have included a 280 per cent increase in sales.

It has also reviewed and delivered better payment terms for dealers in response to the challenges posed by Covid.

In addition, it has invested in training, hired more people and increased its office space

Looking ahead, Whittaker said: ‘We will continue our efforts to build stronger and mutually beneficial relationships with our dealers based on integrity, transparency and trust.’

His advice to suppliers wanting to be nominated by dealers was simple: ‘Let your customers know – it’s all down to them.’

Dealers still have three weeks to submit their nominations, as voting closes on Tuesday, August 31.

Simply click on this link to be taken to the survey, which will only take a few minutes to complete.

The categories for suppliers are listed below. Meanwhile, we assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – then rank them.

Once we’ve received all the surveys, the number-crunching will begin so that we can determine not only the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies but also the highly commendeds.

The big reveals will subsequently take place on our YouTube channel, as the awards event is once again being held digitally.

Any car dealer can vote in Car Dealer Power, and independents can skip straight to naming their favourite suppliers.

Don’t delay and make sure your voice gets heard by voting in our survey!

Car Dealer Power 2021 categories

SUPPLIERS

• Cleaning Product of the Year

• Recruitment Agency of the Year

• Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

• Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

• Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

• Dealer Management System of the Year

• Website Provider for Independent Dealers

• Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

• Provenance Check Provider of the Year

• Warranty Provider of the Year

• Paint Protection Provider of the Year

• Auction House of the Year

• Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

• Online Advertiser for New Cars

• Online Advertiser for Used Cars

• Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

• Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

• Video Provider of the Year

• Extra Mile Award

• Product Innovation of the Year

MANUFACTURERS

• Manufacturer of the Year

• Car of the Year

Watch last year’s Car Dealer Power below: