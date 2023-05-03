Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy makes such a difference, says three-times victor

Winning a Car Dealer Power award shows that suppliers are getting things absolutely right for dealers.

That’s according to Warrantywise – and the firm certainly knows what it’s talking about because it’s scooped the Warranty Provider of the Year trophy, as voted for by dealers, three years running!

It won the title in 2020, 2021 and 2022 – and with the voting deadline of Sunday, May 21 looming large, it’s going all out to make it a fab four this year.

Dealer sales director Rachael Taylor told us: ‘We’re absolutely entering again!

‘The Car Dealer Power award holds a special place in our hearts, and we believe it has tremendous value in the industry.’

She said: ‘We are beyond grateful to have won the Car Dealer Power Warranty Provider of the Year award for three years in a row!

‘It’s a huge honour, and we want to give a big shout-out to our incredible dealer network for their support.

‘We’re so proud of this accomplishment, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ve been investing in our team and our services to make sure we’re always providing the best possible experience for our customers.

‘Our Activate Partner Program and WiseUp Reward scheme have been a blast to launch, and we’re thrilled to see dealers getting rewarded for their hard work.

‘We know there’s stiff competition out there, which is why we’re very grateful for the recognition we’ve received so far.’

She also said why Car Dealer Power is so important within the industry.

‘Participating in Car Dealer Power is incredibly important for us. The awards are widely recognised as a symbol of excellence and represent the highest standards of professionalism and best practice in the industry.

‘Winning the award validates that we’re doing the right things for our dealer network, and it gives us confidence that we’re on the right track.

‘From a dealer’s perspective, they can feel confident knowing that they’re working with a partner who truly understands their needs and is committed to providing exceptional service.

‘Overall, participating in Car Dealer Power is a great opportunity for us to showcase our dedication to the industry and our ongoing efforts to improve our services for our customers.’

Taylor expanded on the fact that Warrantywise was hoping to add to its trophy cabinet this year, saying: ‘The competition is fierce of course, but we’re up for the challenge.

‘Winning again would be a dream come true, but we know it’s not just about the accolades.

‘It’s also about continuing to improve our services and providing the best possible experience for our customers. So, fingers crossed and let’s see what happens!’

Her advice for entrants was plain and simple: ‘Let your customers know – it’s all down to them.’

The deadline for completing our awards survey is Sunday, May 21, giving dealers the ultimate chance to have their say and rate the suppliers they do business with, as well as the car manufacturers they represent.

What’s more, it’s all done anonymously, so you can tell it just how it is! Yes, dealers really can say what they think, as only the scores published on this website are shared with the manufacturers.

Brought forward this year to be presented in early summer – like we used to do before the pandemic – these are the only awards voted for by those who matter the most: you, the car dealers.

We use your marks in 13 categories to determine an overall score for each manufacturer and rank them from the best to the worst to represent.

You can rate everything from your manufacturer’s marketing to the requirements that it puts on you as a franchisee.

Last year, Kia won it for the third year running, narrowly beating sister firm Hyundai, which was second, while Suzuki came third. Can Kia manage it for the fourth year in a row? Only YOU can decide!

Voting in our anonymous survey opened in February and traders have been keen to sort the wheat from the chaff.

You can watch last year’s awards in the video at the top of this story.

We’ll also be looking to name the best suppliers to car dealers, with votes cast in 20 categories here.

Car Dealer Power 2023 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for providers who help dealers source stock via trade-to-trade or consumer-to-trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either a physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Trade Insurance

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with. Voting only takes a few minutes.

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, Car Dealer Power also names the Car of the Year, as voted for by Car Dealer’s readers.

Last year, the new Range Rover won the top gong, with the Nissan Ariya and Dacia Jogger runner-up and highly commended respectively.

Car dealers can vote for their favourite car from any brand.

Voting in this year’s Car Dealer Power awards closes on Sunday, May 21. The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast on Wednesday, June 28.