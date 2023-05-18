Work gets under way on Dick Lovett’s new £16m flagship Porsche dealership in Newport

Dealer group Dick Lovett has begun building work on its new flagship Porsche showroom in south Wales.

The firm has committed a whopping £16m to the Newport site, with the state-of-the-art facility set to become the biggest building in its portfolio.

Designed by Pier Architecture, the new premises will feature a two-storey, glass-clad and porcelain-floored car showroom as well as a comprehensive and high-tech workshop.

Elsewhere, the showroom will have space for 48 cars and 23 in the workshop. A car lift is also being installed to allow vehicles to be moved around the storeys with ease.

Meanwhile, as Porsche’s range of EVs continues to thrive, the dealership will have a number of chargepoints dotted around as well as solar panels on the roof to boost the site’s eco credentials.

The project is due to be completed by the end of February 2024, with a new junction also set to be build to improve access.

Rebecca Maloney from Dick Lovett said: ‘We aspire to be the best in the industry and meeting that ambition means combining our passion for cars and motorbikes with a deep understanding of the needs of the modern motorist.

‘This latest Porsche dealership demonstrates our continued investment in the provision of the very best when it comes to sales and service technology – a genuine destination facility. We look forward to inviting our customers to experience it.’

The work is being carried out by Swindon-based firm Beard Construction, and bosses say they are hoping to deliver a ‘stand-out building’.

Beard’s Bristol director, Matt Cooper, said: ‘Both Beard and Dick Lovett are family-run businesses with a proud history of being part of the communities they serve.

‘Having just completed a BMW dealership for Dick Lovett in Melksham, it’s great to be working with the company again on this impressive new building in Newport.

‘Beard’s aim is to build with ambition and this project certainly delivers on that ethos. This will be a flagship facility, a stand-out building offering the latest in showroom and workshop facilities.’