World news: Adam Levine sues over ‘fake’ $950k Maserati; Dealership owner ‘kidnapped and tortured’; Flash mob steals 12 luxury used cars

Car Dealer likes to stay on top of the news in the UK – but there are also headlines from other parts of the world that we reckon deserve a domestic audience.

Here’s our latest round-up of what’s caught our eye from around the globe recently.

Adam Levine says he was sold fake ‘rare’ Maserati for nearly $1m

USA

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine is suing a classic car dealer over a rare $950,000 Maserati that he says is a fake.

A lawsuit has been filed in the district court for central California, alleging that Rick Cole or his agents faked documents as well as engine authentication and chassis marks to present the car as a 1971 Maserati Ghibli 4.9-litre Spyder.

Levine traded in a 1972-reg Ferrari 365 GTC/4 plus a 1968-reg Ferrari 365 GTC for the circa £782,000 Maserati as well as $100,000 (£82,000), according to the documents

Just 25 of that particular supercar were made, and it’s claimed that Cole sold a Maserati with the same vehicle identification number to British car collector Clive Joy years earlier, with it now ‘under the care of legendary race car driver Christian Traber’.

The documents say of the vehicle sold to Levine: ‘Subsequent inspection and investigation revealed that the vehicle is not authentic.’

Cole has reportedly refused to give a refund or reverse the deal.

(Sources: Los Angeles Times/New York Post)

Showroom owner ‘was kidnapped and tortured’

Pakistan

A policeman and two others were arrested for allegedly being involved in a plot to kidnap the owner of a car dealership.

A ransom of two million rupees (circa £5,800) was demanded for the release of the Karachi businessman, known just as Shehbaz, who was reportedly tortured.

Money was also said to have been withdrawn from his bank account using his card, and he was allegedly kept in different areas as well.

A 300,000-rupee (£873) deal was struck with Shehbaz’s family, which was when police moved in to rescue him, arresting an officer named Sohail Hassan plus police volunteer Bilal and a private individual called Shahzad in the process.

The raid saw them recover weapons and two vehicles as well. An investigation is being carried out, with a case registered against the suspects.

(Source: The News International)

Car dealer faces fraud and murder bid charges

Zimbabwe

A car dealer accused of a fraudulent transaction worth some £11,500 is also facing a charge of attempted murder.

Tawanda Jarnett is said to have defrauded Kenneth Pfigu in May 2021 via his Lixvit Motors dealership.

Jarnett was given £82,000 bail to return to court on Monday, April 17 – but there is also a pending matter relating to a bar brawl in Mashwede Village, during which a bouncer was shot.

It’s claimed that during a row with some customers in 2020, Jarnett fired a pistol into the air to frighten off his opponents, but when people, including the bouncer, tried to disarm him, the bouncer ended up being shot in his right arm.

Jarnett was granted £411 bail at the time.

(Source: NewsdzeZimbabwe)

Flash mob steals a dozen luxury used cars

Brazil

A dozen luxury cars were stolen from a used car dealership in 10 minutes by a flash mob reportedly led by an ex-business partner.

The gang struck at Urban Motors in Fortaleza, Ceará, overcoming at least 10 people – among them the owner – then made off with the cars worth some £158,000.

Urban Motors lawyer Lucio Augusto was quoted as saying that a salesperson was forced to give up some keys after the thieves cornered him. They were then able to get more keys from inside another vehicle and made off with them all.

Half of the vehicles were found by police in four hours, though, because they had tracking devices. Eight people were arrested.

(Source: Mail Online)

Storm wrecks dealership

USA

A major storm with hail the size of golf balls wreaked havoc in north Texas on Thursday (March 16), with Irving-based dealership Autos of Dallas among those left counting the cost.

The general manager told a news reporter he could see the windows wobbling. The roof was then ripped off and landed on a car that had only just been bought.

People took refuge in a tornado shelter as the storm rampaged through, quadrupling in intensity.

Ninety per cent of the cars were under cover, and the dealership said it would take care of the one that was destroyed.

(Source: WFAA)