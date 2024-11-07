Yobs smash up 30 vehicles at Scottish car dealership as police investigate Bonfire Night disorder

Police have launched an investigation after a gang of yobs smashed up vehicles at a Scottish car dealership as part of a spate of violent disorder on Bonfire Night.

Edinburgh erupted into chaos on Tuesday night as thugs took to the street intent on causing carnage, while people up and down the country were enjoying firework displays.

Among the businesses targeted was Macklin Motors Hyundai Edinburgh West, where the cost of repairs is expected to run to six figures.

Yobs attacked around 30 new and used cars on the forecourt, which suffered smashed windows and windscreens, as well as damage to bodywork.

Police attended the scene and were again spotted at the dealership the following morning, as staff carried out a thorough clean-up operation.

A spokesman for Macklin Motors said: ‘We are assessing the damage to the vehicles and are working closely with the police on the matter.’

The incident was just one of several reports of violence throughout Scotland on Bonfire Night.

On the same street as the Hyundai dealership a gang of youths were seen aiming fireworks at cars and setting fire to land just outside a petrol station.

The situation got so bad that riot police, with shields and batons, were deployed to regain control. A police helicopter was also deployed later in the evening as violence raged throughout the night.

Chief superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland’s divisional commander for Edinburgh, said: ‘I made it clear following incidents that occurred during the evening of Halloween that we’d leave no stone unturned as part of our investigations and I am reaffirming that statement today.

‘Law-abiding members of the public living in Niddrie, Calder Road, Gracemount and Moredun were left terrified as serious disorder took place in their communities and vital bus services that allow safe travel across our city were violently attacked, which is entirely unacceptable.

‘I am enormously grateful and immensely proud of all of the officers and staff who contributed to Operation Moonbeam.

‘Colleagues worked tirelessly behind the scenes and on the front line, putting themselves in harm’s way to restore order and return these areas to a state of normality as quickly as possible, but the work begins now in terms of identifying and arresting everyone responsible.

‘If members of the public have information or evidence that can help with our inquiries then please contact us immediately.’