Renault brings ‘rnlt concept store’ idea to UK as first site opens at Battersea Power Station

Renault has thrown open the doors to its first UK ‘rnlt concept store’, with the French brand welcoming customers to the Battersea Power Station site over the weekend.

The 200 sq. metre space was officially opened to the public on Friday (Sept 19) with customers given the chance to explore Renault’s range of EV.

As well as showcasing the likes of the 5, the Megane and the Scenic, the site also offers shoppers the chance to get their hands on a number of collectible’s from the brand’s ‘Originals’ range.

Products range from skateboards and table football to clothing to scaled-down model Renaults, meaning that the store offers options for buyers of all ages and budgets.

The site has also been given its very own a vinyl bar, as part of a partnership with Sony Music, allowing visitors to the store to sit back and listen to LPs via personal headphones.

Early visitors to the store were also treated to the chance to explore the jaw-dropping Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept, which was on display in the showroom over the weekend.

The Battersea location mirrors that of Renault’s other global rnlt stores, in major cities across Europe, including Paris, Milan, Brussels, Madrid, Rome, Rotterdam and Berlin.

David Isherwood, marketing director, Renault UK, said: ‘The opening of rnlt London Battersea perfectly illustrates the Renault brand today: French, warm, human and high-tech offering customers something that’s innovative, exciting, relevant and useful.

‘Renault will always have traditional showrooms but rnlt ramps up customer convenience and the visibility of the brand, guaranteeing that urban visitors and passers-by enjoy an immensely easy to access and totally immersive experience of the brand.’

Harriett Renny, leasing director at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Renault to Battersea Power Station with their exciting new rnlt concept store.

‘We are proud to have created a neighbourhood that is grounded in unique experiences and innovation, and bold brands like Renault help bring that to life by testing new concepts and store designs.

‘With the Power Station having once produced electricity for London, rnlt London Battersea is in the perfect environment to showcase its cutting-edge electric models.’