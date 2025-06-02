Roadzen Inc’s Global Insurance Management and Vodafone Automotive set a new standard

In a market where customer expectations are evolving faster than ever, automotive dealers need more than just quality products – they need innovation, simplicity, and added value.

That’s why the new collaboration between Global Insurance Management (GlobalIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Roadzen Inc. and Vodafone Automotive is generating excitement across the industry.

Together, the two companies have developed an integrated solution that pairs Vodafone Automotive’s state-of-the-art Vehicle Defence System with a best-in-class Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance product. The result is a smarter, more secure offering that delivers meaningful value for both dealers and car buyers.

A smarter approach to vehicle protection

As a global leader in vehicle security and telematics, Vodafone Automotive brings advanced theft deterrent technology backed by real-time tracking, a reliable network, and 24/7 monitoring from its Secure Operating Centre. Their trusted technology is already used by 35 major global car manufacturers.

Now, through its partnership with GlobalIM, this powerful Vehicle Defence System technology is paired with a competitive GAP Insurance product – offering customers enhanced protection against two major concerns: vehicle theft and financial loss.

‘This partnership is about placing the dealer and customer at the heart of a smarter protection journey,’ says Richard Duncan, CEO of Global Insurance Management. ‘We’ve worked closely with Vodafone Automotive to deliver a seamless solution that fits naturally into both showroom and online sales processes – bringing peace of mind to customers and new business opportunities for dealers.

‘And at a time when operational costs like National Insurance are rising, this value-added solution couldn’t have come at a better time, as it gives an opportunity for insurance providers to consider discounted rates for those customers that sign up for this GAP Vehicle Defence System offering.’

Seamless integration, maximum value

What sets this partnership apart is the simplicity and flexibility of the combined offer. The Vehicle Defence System and GAP Insurance are presented as a unified solution, easily introduced at the point of sale – whether face-to-face or online.

Sales teams are fully supported with training and marketing materials, and once activated, the GAP policy is underwritten by a leading UK insurer. Customers also benefit from GlobalIM’s renowned support and claims management, known for being fast, fair, and transparent.

For dealers, it’s a win-win: they deliver more value to their customers while generating revenue from two premium offerings – backed by two trusted brands.

Meeting the needs of today’s car buyers

Today’s car buyers are more connected, informed, and security-conscious than ever. They’re not just looking for a vehicle – they’re seeking peace of mind and a worry-free ownership experience.

This combined solution directly responds to those needs. And with the Financial Conduct Authority’s updated stance on GAP Insurance, customers now enjoy greater payment flexibility – choosing between upfront payment or convenient monthly instalments. Even better, the first 30 days of cover are completely free, expanding accessibility to a wider audience.

‘With vehicle crime on the rise and the cost of ownership increasing, customers are actively seeking comprehensive protection,’ says Gion Baker, CEO of Vodafone Automotive Group. ‘By bundling connected security with GAP cover, dealers show they truly understand and anticipate their customers’ needs.’

Supporting dealers every step of the way

GlobalIM is committed to supporting dealers through training, marketing resources, and compliance guidance – making it easy to integrate the solution into existing sales processes.

‘This isn’t just another product add-on,’ Baker adds. ‘It’s a fully supported program designed to enhance customer experience and drive measurable business growth.’

Raising the bar for vehicle protection

In a competitive automotive retail landscape, the GlobalIM and Vodafone Automotive partnership offers a forward-thinking solution that helps dealers stand out. It enables them to deliver premium, tech-enabled protection packages while also boosting profitability – a rare and valuable combination.

To learn more about how your dealership can benefit from this innovative offering, contact Global Insurance Management [email protected] or visit www.globalim.co.uk.