Save the date: Car Dealer Podcast Live to return for a second year on September 24

The first time was so nice, we just had to do it twice! Following on from a successful inaugural episode, Car Dealer Podcast Live is set to return for another edition later this year.

We are delighted to confirm that the live recording of our much-loved industry podcast will be hosted on September 24 at Milton Hill House in Abingdon.

The event is being sponsored by Motorway once again and talks are currently ongoing with a number of heavyweight industry guests for the show.

After the recording there will be a barbecue and drinks, where you can catch up with colleagues. The Car Dealer team will also be there so you can bend our ear about what you did – or didn’t – agree with in the podcast.

Tickets start at just £99 for the show, or you can join us for the night and include a hotel stay for £259.

Confirming the news, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott said: ‘We are delighted to confirm that Car Dealer Podcast Live will return for 2025, following the success of our inaugural event.

‘Taking place on September 24 at Milton Hill House in Abingdon, we’re currently finalising ticket prices and hotel packages for attendees.

‘Talks are also underway with exciting industry guests. Stay tuned for more details — it’s set to be another fantastic event!’

In a twist on our usual weekly Podcast format, last year’s Live show saw Jon Reay, James Baggott and James Batchelor joined by a trio of industry experts.

Sitting on the panel were Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, Vines boss Sean Kelly and EV Expert Estelle Miller, who were tasked with deciding on the biggest news story of 2024.

Further details about Car Dealer Podcast Live 2025 will follow in due course.