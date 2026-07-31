Seat and Cupra profits jump to as Raval gives EV sales a boost

Seat and Cupra has more than tripled its operating profit in the first half of 2026.

It comes as the launch of its new Raval electric hatchback has helped drive record sales for the brand.

A trading update revealed the Spanish car maker posted an operating profit of €122m for the first six months of the year, up from €38m in the same period of 2025, while revenue edged up 1.3% to €7.7bn.

Bosses said the improved performance reflected the impact of the firm’s cost-cutting ‘Performance Programme’, stronger operational efficiency and continued momentum from the Cupra brand.

A key driver was the launch of the Cupra Raval, which the company said had become the brand’s most successful EV launch to date after customer orders ‘more than doubled internal forecasts’.

The Raval also helped drive an 85% increase in battery electric vehicle orders during the second quarter, strengthening the firm’s outlook for the rest of 2026.

Cupra said it had delivered a record 170,100 vehicles worldwide during the first six months of the year, up from 167,600 a year earlier.

Deliveries of its electric models increased by 7.2% overall and accelerated to 18.5% growth during the second quarter.

The Seat brand also enjoyed a solid first half across Europe, delivering 129,600 vehicles, helped by a 9.2% increase in demand for the Ibiza.

Markus Haupt, CEO of Seat and Cupra, said: ‘Seat and Cupra continues to make good progress, demonstrating resilience in a demanding context with our first semester results.

‘The measures we are implementing are having a tangible effect as we continue to develop our long-term corporate strategy.

‘In a crucial year for Seat and Cupra, our electric models are accelerating our positive trend, with the Cupra Raval exceeding expectations, doubling all forecasts for customer orders.’

Patrik Andreas Mayer, executive vice-president for finance and IT at Seat and Cupra, added: ‘In an environment that remains highly complex and competitive, these results confirm that we are moving in the right direction.

‘Our Performance Programme provides a solid foundation for a return to sustainable long-term profitability, but this is only the beginning.’

The improved financial performance also benefited from the European Union’s exemption of the Cupra Tavascan from additional countervailing duties on Chinese-built electric vehicles.

Looking ahead, Seat and Cupra said it expected market conditions to remain challenging but insisted the business was now on a stronger footing as it pushes ahead with its electrification plans.