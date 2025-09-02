Seven more EVs added to government’s Electric Car Grant – but they only get £1,500 price cut

Another trickle of EVs have become eligible for the government’s £650m Electric Car Grant (ECG) amid industry frustration with the ‘confusing’ incentive scheme.

Today, (Sep 3), the Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that the Toyota Proace City Verso, Toyota bZ4X, Skoda Elroq, Skoda Enyaq, Peugeot e-Traveller, Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric, and Citroen e-Space Tourer are now part of the grant scheme.

It means just 35 cars are eligible for customer savings.

Due to their eco credentials, the latest models to be added will only be placed in Band 2 of the programme. This will see customers saving £1,500 on the cars’ RRPs, and not the full £3,750 saving with Band 1 categorisation.

So far, only the Ford Puma Gen-E and Ford E-Tourneo Courier have been given the full Band 1 thumbs up.

In today’s announcement, the DfT also said that it plans to add an additional 100,000 public chargers on top of the current 83,000 public units over the next 12 months.

Heidi Alexander, transport secretary, said: ‘Our Electric Car Grant is slashing prices for consumers, putting thousands of pounds back into people’s pockets, whilst powering up growth and supporting jobs as part of Plan of Change.’

She added: ‘By cutting upfront costs and boosting our charging infrastructure we’re helping more people become EV owners, backing industry, and delivering on our promise to make the UK a clean energy superpower.’

News of another seven cars added to the ECG will do little to quell frustration within the automotive industry at the scheme’s pace of roll-out.

In recent weeks, dealers have told Car Dealer that the incentive programme is causing ‘chaos’ in showrooms.

Peter Smyth, director of franchised dealer group Swansway, called the roll-out of the scheme ‘shambolic’.

Last week, Auto Trader told Car Dealer the scheme is ‘confusing’ and leaving EV car sales in a ‘holding pattern’.