Snows BYD DenzaSnows BYD Denza

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Snows expands Waterlooville showroom as BYD demand continues to grow

  • Dealer group refurbishing Hampshire site to accommodate expanding BYD range
  • Workshop work complete with showroom overhaul to follow later this year
  • General manager says ‘business is booming’ as sales and aftersales grow

Time 10:54 am, August 5, 2026

Snows Motor Group is expanding its BYD showroom in Waterlooville as demand for the Chinese brand continues to grow.

The Hampshire dealership is currently undergoing a major refurbishment, with the work designed to create space for BYD’s expanding model line-up, including the latest premium Denza brand that Waterlooville was recently able to show off to its customers.

Work has so far focused on the workshop, with the showroom set to be refurbished later this year.

Nick Humphries, general manager at Snows BYD Waterlooville, said the investment comes as the dealership continues to experience strong growth.

He said: ‘Business is booming at our BYD dealership in Waterlooville. We have strengthened our sales team, the workshop is busy and everything is moving in the right direction.

‘The Denza brand is just phenomenal. At Snows, we have really good relationships with both BYD and Denza and the cars from these two brands are most definitely here to stay.

‘Many thanks to everyone who visited us during our busy and successful Denza event.’

The expansion coincided with the customer event showcasing the Denza Bao 5, with three examples of the plug-in hybrid SUV available for demonstration drives.

Among the first customers to place an order was Dr Ian Kendal, who described himself as ‘thoroughly impressed’ after testing the vehicle.

He said: ‘The car performed perfectly on our test drive – I was impressed with the performance, the braking and the ride quality.

‘The build quality is great and I have been after a car that is modern and has plenty of useful technology. I also love the fact that it’s a hybrid.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



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